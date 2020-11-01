Bhuvan Bam tests positive for coronavirus

Bhuvan Bam urged his fans to not take the virus lightly. (Photo: Bhuvan Bam/Instagram)

Comedian and YouTube personality Bhuvan Bam has tested positive for coronavirus. The artiste announced the news through a series of Instagram stories on Sunday.

Sharing that he had been unwell for the past few days, the YouTuber wrote, “Beetey kuch dino se tabiyat kharaab chal rahi hai (I’ve been unwell for the last few days). Test results have come and I’m Covid positive.”

Bam added, “Iss virus ko lightly mat lena (don’t take this virus lightly). Mask lagaao (wear a mask). Keep sanitising yourself. And social distancing maintain karo. Sab theek raha toh mil jaaunga yahin pe (You will find me here if everything goes well).”

Bhuvan is best known for his wildly popular BB Ki Vines videos, which are short comedy sketches in which he himself portrays multiple characters, like his family members and friends.

Bhuvan is also a singer and is known for his music videos as well. He appeared in a short film, Plus Minus, alongside Divya Dutta which later went on to garner a Filmfare Award.

