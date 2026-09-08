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‘Reminds me of home’: Bhuvan Bam stopped shooting BB Ki Vines indoors after losing parents
Bhuvan Bam opened up about losing his parents, why he stopped shooting BB Ki Vines at home, and how humour helps him cope with grief.
Bhuvan Bam, who is gearing up for his upcoming series The Revolutionaries, opened up about a deeply personal chapter of his life. In a recent interaction with Nayandeep Rakshit, the YouTuber-turned-actor spoke about why he no longer spends much time at home, his decision to move away from creating ‘BB Ki Vines’ videos indoors, and how humour has become his way of coping with the loss of his parents.
Why Bhuvan Bam no longer shoots BB Ki Vines at home
Bhuvan reflected on his journey from YouTube to acting, saying that while he has moved on from regularly creating content for his channel, he can never forget what “BB Ki Vines” gave him. He also said that the characters he created over the years would “never die” and would forever remain “immortal.”
When asked if he had forgotten YouTube, Bhuvan Bam dismissed the idea, saying there was no reason for him to distance himself from the platform that shaped his career.
“People say, ‘You have forgotten YouTube.’ Aisa ho hi nahi sakta na (This is impossible). Why would I forget something that gave me this career, that I am sitting with you and I am working under Sir (Nikkhil Advani)? Why would I forget something like that? It’s just that I don’t want to be in that char deewari (four walls) because it reminds me of home,” Bhuvan said.
Having lost both his parents during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bhuvan said that being inside the four walls of his home brings back memories he finds difficult to revisit. Since his BB Ki Vines videos were largely shot indoors, he has chosen not to create them in the same way anymore.
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“I started finding humour in tragedy”
Bhuvan admitted that humour has gradually become a shield for him and a way of escaping difficult thoughts. He said he began finding humour even in tragedy because dwelling on the past often brings back the darkest moments of one’s life.
“It so happened that I started finding humour in tragedy because when you sit idle and you look at life, you will only remember the worst times of your life. How do you cope with that? You need someone to speak to, you need something to look at and laugh at,” said the Dhindhora actor.
For Bhuvan, humour has also allowed him to connect with people who may be going through difficult phases of their own. Recalling the messages he receives from fans late at night, the actor shared some viewers have told him that his videos gave them the courage to step out and take control of their lives.
He shared, “I receive several drunk messages at night between 2 AM to 4 AM. They send me links of my YouTube videos, they say, ‘Bhai, ye line jo aapne ismein boli hai, (Brother, the line that you have said in this video) I have left home because of this because I think ki ye yahan baith ke toh main kuch nahi kar paunga, (I won’t be able to do anything in life by sitting at home) I have to leave. Thank you for this.’ I receive such kinds of messages.”
Bhuvan Bam gears up for The Revolutionaries
Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the series features Rohit Saraf, Gurfateh Pirzada and Pratibha Ranta along with Bhuvan Bam.
The makers recreated the world of ‘The Revolutionaries’ on a massive six-acre landscape. The series will stream on Prime Video on September 11.
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