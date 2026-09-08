‘Reminds me of home’: Bhuvan Bam stopped shooting BB Ki Vines indoors after losing parents

Bhuvan Bam, who is gearing up for his upcoming series The Revolutionaries, opened up about a deeply personal chapter of his life. In a recent interaction with Nayandeep Rakshit, the YouTuber-turned-actor spoke about why he no longer spends much time at home, his decision to move away from creating ‘BB Ki Vines’ videos indoors, and how humour has become his way of coping with the loss of his parents.

Why Bhuvan Bam no longer shoots BB Ki Vines at home

Bhuvan reflected on his journey from YouTube to acting, saying that while he has moved on from regularly creating content for his channel, he can never forget what “BB Ki Vines” gave him. He also said that the characters he created over the years would “never die” and would forever remain “immortal.”