Bhuvan Bam issues apology after NCW asks police to register FIR against him: ‘Had no intention to hurt anyone’

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam‘s latest video Automatic Gaadi has landed him in the soup. Many on social media expressed their displeasure on how the comedian disrespected and objectified women in the video. Bam has now issued an apology to everyone who was hurt by his video. The YouTuber said he had no intention to hurt anyone and assured everyone that the controversial portion of the video has been removed.

Issuing a public apology, Bam wrote on Twitter, “I’m aware that a section in my video has hurt some people. I have edited it to remove that part. People who know me know I have utmost respect for women. I had no intention to hurt anyone. A heartfelt apology to everyone whose sentiments have been disregarded. @NCWIndia.”

The apology came only after the National Commission for Women (NCW) asked the Delhi police to file an FIR against Bhuvan Bam for the video. “@NCWIndia has taken cognisance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to register FIR & to take strict action in the matter. NCW has also written to Secy, Ministry of Electronics & IT to take appropriate action against the YouTube channel for violating dignity of women,” read a tweet on NCW’s official Twitter account.

Earlier, author and screenwriter Advaita Kala had reacted to the video and had written on Twitter, “This is not humour – it’s vulgar misogynistic trash that objectifies women and in particular pahaadi women.” Others on social media to expressed displeasure on Bhuvan Bam disrespecting women in the name of comedy as one of them wrote, “Being Pahadi or even a common man, his video is highly inappropriate.” Another added, “shame on @Bhuvan_Bam for this kind of vulgar rude comments on any woman.”

Bhuvan Bam is best known for his wildly popular BB Ki Vines videos. He is also a singer. Bam even appeared in the short film Plus Minus, alongside Divya Dutta.