Bhuvan Bam announces his first OTT project

YouTuber and content creator Bhuvan Bam is set to make his OTT debut with Disney Plus Hotstar’s Taaza Khabar. The social media star made the announcement on Wednesday by sharing pictures on his Instagram handle.

Bhuvan captioned the photos, “Need your wishes for my OTT debut. Your constant support’s been a boon for me. New stuff this year! #HotstarSpecials #TaazaKhabar.”

As per the text on the script, Taaza Khabar will be made under Bhuvan Bam’s BB Ki Vines Productions. It is created by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal.

Several celebrities left congratulatory messages for Bhuvan in the comments section of the post. These included actor Anup Soni, producer Guneet Monga and Nicole Concessao from Team Nach.

Bhuvan Bam shot to fame with his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines. Among the several characters he plays in his skits, the most popular ones are Banchoddas, Titu Mama, Bablu, Sameer Fuddi, Janki, Adrak Baba, Mr. Hola, Mrs. Verma, Papa Maakichu, Detective Mangloo, Dr. Sehgal and Babli Sir.

Bhuvan currently has 25.4 million subscribers on YouTube.