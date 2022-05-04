scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Must Read

Bhuvan Bam announces his first OTT project

Taaza Khabar will be made under Bhuvan Bam's BB Ki Vines Productions. It is created by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 4, 2022 8:07:31 pm
bhuvan bam taaza khabarTaaza Khabar will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. (Photo: Instagram/Bhuvan Bam)

YouTuber and content creator Bhuvan Bam is set to make his OTT debut with Disney Plus Hotstar’s Taaza Khabar. The social media star made the announcement on Wednesday by sharing pictures on his Instagram handle.

Bhuvan captioned the photos, “Need your wishes for my OTT debut. Your constant support’s been a boon for me. New stuff this year! #HotstarSpecials #TaazaKhabar.”

Also read |Bhuvan Bam: YouTuber, musician, celebrity next door

As per the text on the script, Taaza Khabar will be made under Bhuvan Bam’s BB Ki Vines Productions. It is created by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal.

Several celebrities left congratulatory messages for Bhuvan in the comments section of the post. These included actor Anup Soni, producer Guneet Monga and Nicole Concessao from Team Nach.

Bhuvan Bam shot to fame with his YouTube channel BB Ki Vines. Among the several characters he plays in his skits, the most popular ones are Banchoddas, Titu Mama, Bablu, Sameer Fuddi, Janki, Adrak Baba, Mr. Hola, Mrs. Verma, Papa Maakichu, Detective Mangloo, Dr. Sehgal and Babli Sir.

Bhuvan currently has 25.4 million subscribers on YouTube.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

met gala 2022
Kim Kardashian, Natasha Poonawalla, Billie Eilish stun at the Met Gala 2022 red carpet

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 04: Latest News

Advertisement