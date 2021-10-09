Bhramam, The Guilty, A Quiet Place Part 2: 6 titles that are our top picks this weekend

The latest theatrical and OTT releases are not for the faint-hearted. Be prepared to be on the edge of your seats with the horror of A Quiet Place Part 2, the thrill of Bhramam and the suspense of The Guilty. And if you would rather stay in your comfort zone, there is the Telugu drama Kondapolam.

A Quiet Place Part 2: In Cinemas

A Quiet Place Part 2 begins almost immediately after the end of 2018’s A Quiet Place. (Photo: Paramount Pictures) A Quiet Place Part 2 begins almost immediately after the end of 2018’s A Quiet Place. (Photo: Paramount Pictures)

A Quiet Place Part 2, which is a sequel to the 2018 hit film A Quiet Place, has finally hit Indian theatres. The Emily Blunt starrer takes the escapades of the Abbott family with the destructive, sound attuned alien forces ahead. While the first part of the John Krasinski directorial was one of the best horror movies of the last decade, the second part does not create a similar chilling experience. In her review of the film, The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer wrote, “As soon as they step out of their family home, A Quiet Place Part 2 breaks the connection we had forged with the Abbotts. And it never finds that again.”

Bhramam: Amazon Prime Video

Bhramam is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Bhramam is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

A remake of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun, Bhramam dwells into the life of pianist Ray Mathews, essayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, who pretends to be blind. His musical journey gets interlaced with suspense, inspiration, confusion, and drama as he gets embroiled in a murder mystery. According to indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R, Bhramam is an enjoyable remake of Andhadhun. He feels director Ravi K Chandran has innovated the material he had in hand as much as he could.

The Guilty: Netflix

The Guilty is streaming on Netflix. The Guilty is streaming on Netflix.

The Guilty is an American adaptation of the thrilling Danish drama Den ASkyldige. It stars Jake Gyllenhaal in the role of a 911 operator. One night, he gets a call from a distressed woman which changes his life. The movie promises an engrossing experience, and the credit for that goes to its lead actor Jake Gyllenhaal. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, it also stars Christina Vidal and Riley Keough.

Kondapolam: In Cinemas

Vaishnav Tej in Kondapolam. (Photo: PR Handout) Vaishnav Tej in Kondapolam. (Photo: PR Handout)

If you want to watch a light drama, Telugu film Kondapolam is also running in cinema halls. Written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film features Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. In his review of the film, indianexpress.com’s Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar wrote, “Rakul Preet’s character Obulamma comes as a surprise. Her author-backed character adds heft to the film. Vaishnav Tej is good, but Sai Chand is the real surprise.”

Our recommendations

Jagte Raho: ZEE5

A still from Jagte Raho. A still from Jagte Raho.

The 1956 film Jagte Raho, starring Raj Kapoor, examines the hypocrisy of the civilised society. It revolves around a homeless man who is in search of water but is mistaken to be a thief by police. In her weekly column, Bollywood Rewind, indianexpress.com’s Sampada Sharma wrote about the film, “Jagte Raho is an immersive experience with its precise storytelling and stellar acting, but it is the music of the film that adds a layer of hope to an otherwise bleak story. It is one of those Raj Kapoor films that deserves a lot more attention than it gets. Watching it in 2021, it might not feel contemporary, but it is still a heart-wrenching story.”

Romeo + Juliet: Google Play

If you are a die-hard romantic, you can watch Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes’ 1996 film Romeo + Juliet. As the name suggests, the film is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s popular play Romeo and Juliet. Though the play has had many screen adaptations, filmmaker and co-writer Baz Luhrmann created magic with his sensitive writing and presented a modern take on the love story of Romeo and Juliet. Indianexpress.com’s Anvita Singh recommended the movie in her weekly column Hollywood Rewind. She wrote, “Romeo and Juliet is a well-shot movie that brings out the best of its leads. Both not only looked lovely, but performed beautifully as well. Danes especially was convincing as Juliet. Her chemistry with DiCaprio was off the charts.”