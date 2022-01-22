Bhoothakaalam, Yellowjackets, Unpaused Naya Safar: 5 titles that are our top picks this weekend

After the high of the previous weekend and the many options that streamers offered, this weekend is sparse in comparison. If you’re looking for a film that walks the fine line between psychological and the paranormal, we recommend watching Bhoothakaalam (SonyLIV). We also have mommy noir for you in A Simple Favor (Netflix) while Unpaused (Amazon Prime Video) returns for its second season with five stories centred around the pandemic and how that changed lives across stratas.

Unpaused, Naya Safar: Prime Video

Unpaused: Naya Safar showcases five unique stories that give an insight into how the pandemic has changed us, making us value life and emotions more than ever. Filmmakers Shikha Makan, Ruchir Arun, Nupur Asthana, Ayappa KM and Nagraj Manjule explore the emotions of love, longing, fear and friendship in their respective films. It is a sequel to the 2020 anthology Unpaused and as The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta noted, “Unpaused, Naya Safar is better than part one”.

Bhoothakaalam: SonyLIV

Director Rahul Sadasivan’s horror thriller Bhoothakaalam stars Revathy and Shine Nigam. It revolves around the ghosts of the past. It has Vinu (Shane Nigam), a college pass-out, his mother Asha (Revathy), a school teacher, and his ailing grandmother living in a normal-looking but haunted house. Their lives take a turn when the grandmother dies in her sleep, and dark secrets start emerging.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote in his review, “Bhoothakaalam is allegorical. The house is the manifestation of a mind that is haunted by past regrets and negative emotions that we are unwilling to let go of.”

Hridayam: In Cinemas

Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial romantic drama Hridayam stars Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. The film promises to take the viewers on a nostalgia ride as it follows the story of its lead character Arun Neelakanthan from when he was 17 to 30 years old.

Our recommendation

Yellowjackets: Voot

The psychological drama series revolves around four teenagers, played by Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, and Sammi Hanratty, who were involved in a plane crash. Actors Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis portray their adult counterparts as they reveal the truth about their survival 25 years later. Indianexpress.com’s Rohan Naahar called the 10-episode series, which started streaming on Voot in November 2021, “morbidly addictive” and “phenomenal”.

A Simple Favor: Netflix

A Simple Favor is a hidden gem on Netflix that you should definitely check out. The Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively-starrer is a dark comedy thriller. Indianexpress.com’s Anvita Singh, in her weekly column Hollywood Rewind, wrote about the movie, “A Simple Favor packs in a lot of things within its two-hour run, giving plenty of room to its actors to show off their skills. So if it is an engaging, dark thriller that you are looking for, minus all the sad bits, then A Simple Favour should be your pick of the weekend.”