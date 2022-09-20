scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Bhavana Pandey reveals Gauri Khan turns up only when uninvited, calls daughter Ananya ‘extremely sensitive and empathetic’

Ahead of Koffee with Karan 7 episode, Bhavana Pandey revealed some fun secrets about daughter Ananya Panday and besties Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor.

Bhavana Pandey revealed some unknown facts about Ananya and Gauri Khan.

The next episode of Koffee with Karan 7 is already creating quite a stir on social media. Ever since Karan Johar dropped the teaser of the episode featuring Gauri Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor, fans have been waiting to satiate their gossip hunger. The ladies will not only talk about their lives as the star wives but also give an insight into their personal equation and reveal some fun secrets about each other.

On Tuesday, Disney+ Hotstar dropped a reel featuring Bhavana titled ‘All about girls’. In the short video, Chunkey Pandey’s wife shares some lesser-known facts about daughter Ananya Panday and her two besties Gauri Khan and Maheep. While she compliments Ananya, her revelation that Shah Rukh Khan’s wife turns up at get-togethers only when uninvited has left fans in splits.

The video opens with Bhavana Pandey talking about her elder daughter Ananya, who she calls ‘an open book’. When asked to reveal something about her, she says, “I think they can tell me a few things about her. But I would like to say one thing, Ananya is extremely sensitive and very empathic.”

For Maheep Kapoor, the fashion designer said that if she’s hungry, you shouldn’t be in her way. “Just stay out of her way,” Bhavana laughed.

Finally opening up about Gauri Khan, she said, “Don’t invite her anywhere. If you don’t invite her, she turns up, and if you invite her, she’s like ‘Oh god it’s too boring, I don’t want to come’.”

Fans were quick to drop heart and fire emojis on the post as they expressed their excitement about the upcoming episode.

 

In a recent interview, Gauri confessed that Karan never asked her to be on his Koffee With Karan. The interior designer also shared that she had a lot of fun on the chat show with her friends Maheep and Bhavana.

“I think he’s never asked me. In these 18 years, he’s asked me once and maybe he didn’t ask me. I don’t even remember it’s been so many years. And of course, he’s a friend and it was even more fun because I am coming with Maheep and Bhavana. I knew it’s going to be a lot of gupshup, chat and fun,” she told Bollywood Hungama.

Bhavana and Maheep are a part of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In the same interview, Gauri Khan heaped words of praise on the girl gang of the Netflix series. She also mentioned how the show really defines who they are. Calling it a “fun show”, she added that all four — Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Khan were brilliant in the reality series.

