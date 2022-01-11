Bhaukaal Season 2 trailer: Mohit Raina returns as the fearless cop

The trailer of MX Player series Bhaukaal 2 is out and it appears that the second season will take the audience deeper into the crime nexus depicted in the show. Actor Mohit Raina plays the lead role here and his character is based on IPS officer Navneet Sekera, who was responsible for eliminating crime syndicates in Uttar Pradesh in the early 2000s. The show is based on real life events.

Watch the trailer of Bhaukaal 2 here:

Talking about playing a real-life hero, Raina said in a statement, “Since my role is inspired by a real-life Singham, I wanted to go the extra mile to do justice with my character. We never realise the sacrifices that these men in khaki make for us. Whether it’s working planned shifts or being called into duty for emergency responses and all-hands on deck situations, there are so many times when law enforcement officers are called away from their families and are forced to miss holidays, birthdays, kids’ games, school events and more. This role for me was a small way of saying thank you to these bravehearts who put everything else on hold for their duty to the nation.”

The show also stars Abhimanyu Singh and Bidita Bag among others. Bhaukaal 2 starts streaming on January 20.

Mohit recently tied the knot with Aditi. He treated his fans with his wedding photos on January 1 on Instagram. The Mahadev actor shared the photos with a caption that read, “Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey.”

Mohit was recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video series Mumbai Diaries 26/11.