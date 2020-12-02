Bhaag Beanie Bhaag is a very charming show: Swara Bhasker

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag starts streaming on December 4. (Photo: Netflix)

The OTT space allows experimentation, and it appears that Swara Bhasker has been making the most out of it. Swara has been entertaining her audience with varied roles in shows like Flesh and Rasbhari, and the latest addition to the list is Netflix’s Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. The show follows Beanie Bhatnagar, played by Swara, who steps away from her supposed ‘perfect life’ to become a stand-up comedian. “It’s a very charming show,” Swara said in a conversation with indianexpress.com.

In a year when things aren’t going well around the globe, Swara believes that this show is just the antidote as there is an “endearing quality” about it. “The nicest thing about Bhaag Beanie Bhaag is that there is so much hope, even in all the mess that’s going on. It will win you over,” she said.

As soon as the trailer of the show dropped, there were comparisons made between Bhaag Beanie Bhaag and popular Amazon Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. Co-creator and actor Ravi Patel shared that these comparisons did not really shock him. Since the Netflix series appears to be about the stand-up comedy world and there is a female at the centre of it, Ravi expressed that “anytime a second female does the same thing, the world just can’t believe it. I don’t think there are any actual comparisons to be made.”

Swara Bhasker, who wasn’t aware of the Amazon series, echoed his thoughts and expressed that we, as an audience, need to stop thinking that “everything that is female-forward is like the other thing that was female-forward.” “Nobody ever said about Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara that this is Dil Chahta Hai. Nobody ever says about a friendship film that this is Sholay. You don’t say that because you are okay with watching similar stories or similar premises when it has men in it, but somehow because we are not used to seeing as much female-forward content, we perhaps feel the need to put it in a box,” Swara shared.

For Ravi Patel, this is his first foray into the Indian content space with co-creator Neel Shah. Ravi has an established career in Los Angeles, and he understands that comedy serves a broader purpose in any functioning society. “Stand up comedians are the closest thing to modern-day philosophers. If comedians aren’t doing anything that is controversial, then they are probably not doing it well,” he said.

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag premieres on Netflix on December 4.

