Toggle Menu
Beyonce inks 60 million dollars deal with Netflixhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/beyonce-inks-60-million-dollar-deal-with-netflix-5685743/

Beyonce inks 60 million dollars deal with Netflix

Beyonce has reportedly struck a 60 million dollars deal with Netflix for three projects and the Grammy-winning singer's collaboration with the streaming service also includes her newly released documentary Homecoming.

Beyonce in Homecoming
Beyonce seen here in Netflix’s documentary, Homecoming, which she directed, wrote and executive produced. (Source: AP)

Pop diva Beyonce has reportedly struck a USD 60 million deal with Netflix for three projects.

According to Variety, the Grammy-winning singer’s collaboration with the streaming service also includes her newly released documentary Homecoming.

The documentary, which Beyonce wrote, directed and executive produced, centres on her 2018 Coachella performance. It features behind-the-scenes footage of her act and is a massive spectacle of dance, visuals and music. It premiered on Netflix Wednesday.

Beyonce, who became the first female black artiste to headline the festival, gave her performance just 10 months after giving birth to twins Sir and Rumi Carter.

Advertising

It was previously reported that HBO, which aired the popstar’s 2016 ‘Lemonade’ visual album among other projects, tried to secure the film, but was trounced by Netflix at the last minute.

Representatives for Netflix and Beyonce did not respond to the outlet’s request for comment. The details of two other projects have yet not been ascertained.

Coinciding with the release of Homecoming, the singer surprised fans with a 40-track album, that also includes two bonus studio songs — Before I Let Go and I Been On.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Robert Downey Jr on Avengers Endgame: Last 8 minutes of the movie are the best of the entire MCU
2 Brochevarevaru Ra teaser: A kidnapping story sprinkled with humour
3 Mental Hai Kya makers say the film celebrates individuality, doesn't offend