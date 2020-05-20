Betaal: Viineet Kumar’s Sirohi is confronted by his inner evil

Betaal starts streaming on Netflix from May 24. Betaal starts streaming on Netflix from May 24.

Netflix’s upcoming zombie thriller Betaal stars Viineet Kumar in the lead role. The show is set in a remote village where the battalion of a dead Colonel from two centuries ago has gotten infected with the curse of a Betaal. The Counter Insurgency Police Department (CIPD) has to fight against the army of the dead making this a near-impossible battle to win.

Viineet plays the role of Vikram Sirohi, a CIPD officer who has to choose between his mind and heart amid life-threatening circumstances. In this clip, we see Sirohi has to keep his duty ahead of his feelings, but the ground of the undead has forced him to confront his own evil.

Alongside Viineet Kumar, the show also stars Suchitra Pillai, Aahana Kumra and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles. The series has been written and directed by Patrick Graham and Nikhil Mahajan. Graham was earlier involved with Radhika Apte’s Netflix series Ghoul.

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Betaal starts streaming on Netflix from May 24.

