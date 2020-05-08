Betaal trailer: The zombie redcoats are here!

Betaal starts streaming from May 24. Betaal starts streaming from May 24.

The trailer of Netflix’s upcoming horror thriller series Betaal is out, and it looks like a zombie drama with a heavy dose of folklore. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the web series stars Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Jitendra Joshi, Jatin Goswami, Manjiri Pupala and Syna Anand.

In the trailer, we see that a village is under attack by some ‘outsiders’ and to protect them, a team of military officers is called to the village. The outsiders seem zombie-like, and the trailer offers a sneak peek into the haunted ‘Betaal’ mountain.

Betaal’s trailer promises a haunting series. The landscape here is scenic but eerie, and the characters who reside in the village have a creepy, all-knowing look.

In Indian folk tales, Betaal has often been described as a zombie-like creature. The stories of Betaal Pachisi have been adapted for the Doordarshan show Vikram aur Betaal in the 1980s.

Talking about Betaal, creator-director Patrick Graham said, “After Ghoul, I wanted to create a different kind of horror series, which was more action packed and accessible. The concept of a cursed mountain containing an ancient spirit takes inspiration from Indian mythology, and it’s about time we saw some zombie redcoats in popular fiction! The series weaves its own ghost story to give backing to the action and suspense that then follows. Netflix has always been supportive and nurturing towards creativity and I love working with them. I hope there is enough horror, suspense, shocks and, above all, strong characters to keep the audience hooked right up until the very end. You can expect some blood, some guts, and a lot of drama and emotion that should provide an exciting binge-session for everyone at home!”

Betaal starts streaming from May 24 on Netflix.

