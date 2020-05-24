Betaal release LIVE UPDATES

Shah Rukh Khan’s production Betaal, a zombie-thriller, releases on Netflix today. The web series stars Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Jitendra Joshi and Manjiri Pupala among others.
The official synopsis of the four-episode series reads, “A remote village becomes the theatre of a breathless battle when a two-century-old Betaal, a British Indian Army officer, and his battalion of zombie redcoats are unleashed. With Indian police pitted against the undead army, hapless villagers are trapped in a horrific, edge-of-your-seat conflict.”
Betaal is directed by Patrick Graham and Nikhil Mahajan. Suhani Kanwar has co-written the web series with Graham.
This is the fifth Indian original to release on Netflix in 2020. Earlier, Jamtara, Taj Mahal 1989, She and Hasmukh released on the streaming giant.
Viineet Kumar has spoken about the arduous physical training he and others went through for Betaal. He said, “Betaal in many ways was very special… we had to undergo physical training, as one cannot carry this uniform without training and knowing how to give and receive commands. There were different knives and guns training as well. Since this is a horror-thriller, fights begin unexpectedly so one needs to know how to take position, formations etc. Our training used to be at Red Chillies studios in the morning which used to go for a long time. Many times people would have bruises on their elbows and knees after the training.”
Aahana Kumra had earlier commented on her character for which she has to wear a prosthetic piece. She said, “I was both terrified and excited by the idea of wearing a prosthetic piece since I’ve never done it before. The scar is so central to Ahlu’s character. It speaks volumes about her, it makes you realise that there is a lot more to Ahlu’s story than meets the eye. She has had a difficult past and has not yet lost hope. She is super tough!”