Betaal release LIVE UPDATES

Betaal stars Viineet Kumar and Aahana Kumra. (Photo: Netflix) Betaal stars Viineet Kumar and Aahana Kumra. (Photo: Netflix)

Shah Rukh Khan’s production Betaal, a zombie-thriller, releases on Netflix today. The web series stars Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Jitendra Joshi and Manjiri Pupala among others.

The official synopsis of the four-episode series reads, “A remote village becomes the theatre of a breathless battle when a two-century-old Betaal, a British Indian Army officer, and his battalion of zombie redcoats are unleashed. With Indian police pitted against the undead army, hapless villagers are trapped in a horrific, edge-of-your-seat conflict.”

Betaal is directed by Patrick Graham and Nikhil Mahajan. Suhani Kanwar has co-written the web series with Graham.

This is the fifth Indian original to release on Netflix in 2020. Earlier, Jamtara, Taj Mahal 1989, She and Hasmukh released on the streaming giant.