Betaal stills: Viineet Kumar Singh’s Netflix horror series is all set to deliver the chills

A few stills from the upcoming Netflix horror series Betaal have been released by the streaming giant.

Starring Viineet Kumar Singh (Gangs of Wasseypur and Mukkabaaz) and Aahana Kumra (Lipstick Under My Burkha and The Accidental Prime Minister), the series is written and directed by Patrick Graham and Nikhil Mahajan.

Graham was involved with Ghoul as well, another Netflix horror series that was also produced by Hollywood’s Blumhouse Productions like Betaal. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment has also bankrolled Betaal. Blumhouse is behind acclaimed Hollywood horror films like Get Out and Insidious.

Jitendra Joshi (Sacred Games) and Suchitra Pillai (Dil Chahta Hai) also star.

Set during British colonial rule, Betaal involves an old evil spirit that is unleashed along with zombie redcoats (soldiers of the British Empire), wreaking havoc on British Indian Army soldiers (played by Singh and Kumra).

The official synopsis of the series reads, “Evil is eternal. From the makers of ‘Get Out’, ‘Insidious’, ‘Bard of Blood’ and ‘Ghoul’ comes another boundary-pushing and genre-elevating horror series. While on a mission to displace the natives of Campa forest in order to build a highway, Sirohi and his squad unwittingly unleash the curse of Betaal mountain that wreaks havoc on the people and threatens to end civilization as we know it.”

Betaal comes out on May 24.

