Betaal first look: Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra take on zombies in SRK’s web series

A poster of upcoming Netflix show Betaal. A poster of upcoming Netflix show Betaal.

The first look of Netflix series Betaal is out. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, zombie drama Betaal features Mukkabaaz fame actor Viineet Kumar and Aahana Kumra in the lead roles.

In the motion poster, a tense Viineet is seen looking into the camera with supporting characters flanking him from both sides.

The official synopsis of the series reads, “A remote village becomes the theatre of a breathless battle when a two-century-old Betaal, a British Indian Army officer, and his battalion of zombie redcoats are unleashed. With Indian police pitted against the undead army, hapless villagers are trapped in a horrific, edge-of-your-seat conflict.”

Betaal is directed by Patrick Graham and Nikhil Mahajan.

The web series will start streaming from May 24 on Netflix.

