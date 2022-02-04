Bestseller teaser: Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan promise a riveting psychological thriller

Amazon Prime Video is set to launch its latest web series titled Bestseller. Starring Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni, the show is said to be a psychological thriller.

In the teaser, we hear a voice over describing what makes for a bestseller. The makers have not yet revealed much about the plot of the series in the teaser. The synopsis, however, reads, “Celebrated novelist Tahir Wazir, who is facing writer’s block, meets budding writer Meetu Mathur. She is a huge fan who seeks his guidance. Desperate Tahir decides to use her story for his next novel. Ad film assistant Parth is planning something vicious to destroy Tahir and his close ones. Will he succeed? Will Tahir be able to write his next bestseller? Everything unfolds in 8 chapters!”

The show is directed by Mukul Abhyankar and produced by Siddharth Malhotra’s Alchemy Production LLP.

Siddharth previously said in a statement, “I have had endless brainstorming sessions with my team nurturing, shaping and transforming this riveting story into a series that I believe will redefine ‘psychological thriller’ as a genre. Mukul Abhyankar, the director, has tied the story together in an incredible way and the highly talented and versatile cast has breathed life into the script.”

Bestseller starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 18.