Best web series of 2018: The Haunting of the Hill House, Jessica Jones Season 2 and Homecoming in the list

The year 2018 was an eventful year in terms of digital content. There were a number of web series that forced the viewers to sit up and take notice of various OTT (over-the-top media services) platforms. From Netflix’s The Haunting of the Hill House to Julia Roberts’ Homecoming, viewers were offered a plethora of genres to choose from. Here’s a look at some of the best web series of 2018.

The Haunting of the Hill House

Mike Flanagan is a familiar name in the horror genre. From the 2011 Absentia to the more recent Gerald’s Game, Mike is an old horse when it comes to horror genre. But Mike’s horror has always been horror with a twist, dealing more in the psychological space than attempting to deliver your regular run-of-the-mill jump scares. And with Netflix’s The Haunting of the Hill House, Mike further pushed the boundary that he had himself help create.

What happens when an estranged family comes together and are forced to face their past together amidst some supernatural occurrences? The show excellently and unconventionally gives you an answer to related questions.

Jessica Jones Season 2

Netflix’s Jessica Jones’ second season hit Netflix in 2018 and it didn’t disappoint. Yes, David Tennant’s Kilgrave was missed. But the show delved deeper into the mental illness theme and was unafraid to get darker. And of course, it had a new supervillain and a great sidekick-in-making to offer.

Maniac

Cary Joji Fukunaga’s Maniac starring Oscar-nominated actors Emma Stone and Jonah Hill was a messy, albeit lovely show that attempted to give the viewers a taste of important themes like forgiveness, love and depression. And through the complicated and humane characters of Annie and Owen (played by the skillful duo of Emma and Jonah), we get some understanding of how important it is to let go.

Maniac is presently streaming on Netflix.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 2

The talented Rachel Brosnahan stars as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel in Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel wherein a housewife discovers that she has a remarkable comic timing and could make a career out of it in the field of stand-up. The acclaimed series returned in full form for a brand new season this year. So if you are the kind who enjoys a good show packed with laughs and great performances, then you are in for a treat.

Jack Ryan

John Krasinski stars in this Amazon series based on Tom Clancy’s books. And if you are someone who is immediately sold onto the idea of politics, drama and action, then look no further. Also, anything the talented John Krasinski says yes to is absolutely worth giving a look into.

Atypical Season 2

What is ‘normal’? This term, just like any other word, is subjective. What might seem perfectly normal to you, might not hold the same meaning for me. Netflix’s Atypical explores this sentiment in a wonderful fashion. It doesn’t scream the point of normalcy at every chance it gets, instead it opens the possibility of a healthy discussion about how we are constantly judging each other and why it is important to have empathy.

The show’s central plot follows the 18-year-old Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist) who does a stand-up job of playing an individual who falls on the autism spectrum and how he deals with the regular as his life offers a new challenge and adventure every day.

Homecoming

When Julia Roberts makes her digital debut, the audience is forced to sit up and take notice. Amazon Prime Video’s Homecoming is about a caseworker who works at a recreational centre for army personnel which helps them get on with civilian life following whatever mishaps they might have faced during duty.

Homecoming is definitely one of the better shows out there.

Bojack Horseman Season 5

Give me one show where we get a mix of satire, black comedy and some great animation work. Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s well-written show ticks all the right boxes without ever over-doing it. How many shows out there can claim to do the same? Not many is my guess. And how many times have the audience been able to identify with an alcoholic horse? Exactly.

The show’s fifth season continued its winning streak this year as well. Bojack Horseman features voice performances by the likes of Will Arnett, Alison Brie and Aaron Paul among others.

The End of the F***ing World

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Charles Forsman, the show has been written by Charlie Covell. The End of the F***king World’s main storyline revolves around two teenagers, one who believes himself to be a psychopath and a girl tired of her home and everyday life. They run away only to discover that a disaster awaits them. At turns, funny and sentimental, the show had its first international premiere in January 2018 on Netflix.

Narcos: Mexico

Now for those who are despairing about whether the fourth season of Narcos follows in the same vein of the previous three seasons, let me tell you, it does. There’s action, drug cartels and a mafia involved. But you don’t need to despair because you need not have watched the first three seasons of the show to make sense of Netflix’s latest offering.

The latest season features Michael Pena and Diego Luna in the lead.