Best Indian web series of 2018: Sacred Games, Yeh Meri Family make it to the list

The increasing number of web series on various streaming platforms have provided the audience enough substance that we can actually call it an alternative medium of entertainment. Until a few years ago, cinema and television were the only two mediums that provided entertainment but the ease of web viewing with richer and more diverse content has given us the liberty to explore different genres and find what we like.

2018 saw some great web shows. Here we list out the best web series of 2018 in no particular order.

Sacred Games

Multiple platforms have been trying to hit the nail on the head when it comes to nail-biting Indian web series but trust Netflix to achieve it on their first attempt and that’s exactly what they did with Sacred Games. The Vikram Chandra book was adapted into a Netflix original series and the series got a huge following as soon as it started streaming. The cat and mouse game between an underworld don and a cop played by actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan, respectively, was an instant hit. Not the just lead actors, everything on this show, from the story, characters, supporting cast, worked perfectly. The second season of the show is highly awaited.

Ghoul

This Netflix mini-series starring Radhika Apte in the lead role was a dystopian thriller that kept the audience hooked from start to finish. With a few supernatural elements and a strong political subtext, this mini-series managed to achieve a strong following in just a few days.

Yeh Meri Family

TVF’s Yeh Meri Family gave us a strong dose of 90s nostalgia. The story of a close-knit family with young kids was quite unique for a web series. Without being preachy, the series struck a chord as it captured the mood of the 90s with timely songs and elements that were unique to the decade. The antics of the middle-class family resonate well and the series was a breeze to watch.

What The Folks

The second season of this Dice Media series kept up the tempo that they initially set in the first season. A young married couple lives in Mumbai and their family is as urban as the next one. The changing dynamics between siblings, the evolution of a husband-wife relationship and the family dynamic that keeps transforming with every new event that happens in the family forms the crux of the story. The cliffhanger provided us enough to come back for the third season.

Special mention

The second season of Better Life Foundation by Hotstar was pulled down from the streaming service in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Judging purely by content, the show was certainly one of the best that we saw this year.

Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur was another knock-out that garnered a big fan following. This Pankaj Tripathi led show became a landmark show for the streaming service. While the show had its violent bits, the engaging nature of the show kept the viewers hooked.