Berlin gets one last job on Money Heist 5 sets, watch behind-the-scenes video

Actor Pedro Alonso, who plays the popular character of Berlin in Netflix show Money Heist was given a unique task by its makers. No, he wasn’t seen planning any heist or filming his portions. This time, he got the job of taking the audience around the main set of La Casa De Papel or Money Heist Season 5 to give a sneak peek to the fans into how the marketing material was shot for the Spanish crime drama.

In a new behind-the-scenes video released by the makers, Pedro Alonso is doing what any fan would crave for — taking us through how a show gets ready for its release including promotional stuff like poster and montage shoot. Dressed in a suit, Pedro pretends to be a guest on the set because most of the time, he is filming at other locations, given his Berlin appears in flashbacks with a different team of actors.

In the video, Pedro is happy to reunite with the main cast that forms the gang of robbers, along with Alvaro Morte who plays The Professor. Making an appearance in the BTS clip are almost all the actors who are seen either posing for the still camera or in action, enacting several shots we’ve already come across in the upcoming season’s teaser, including the fan-favourite assembling sequence of the gang with guns and bazookas, towards the end.

Pedro also shares in the video that he is unhappy seeing the set being demolished due to the action sequence, while asking co-actor Miguel Herran, who plays Rio, whether he missed having him around. When Miguel says “little bit”, Pedro gets witty and reacts – “what is this, they look at me and run.”

After days of intriguing fans with several stills and teaser from Money Heist 5, Netflix recently released its first official trailer, suggesting that the new season will be an action packedone.

Money Heist 5 will mark the final chapter of the ongoing heist at the Bank of Spain, along with the show’s finale too. The two part season will premiere its part one on September 3, while second part will come on December 3.