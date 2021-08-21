9 movies that are our top picks this weekend

In the meme-worthy words of Daniel Craig, appearing on Saturday Night Live, “Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend!” Sure the weekend reference is different, but we all like a break. And what better way to spend the weekend than with movies and shows. With Rakshabandhan on Sunday, some of the movies would be great to sit and watch with the family.

BellBottom: In cinemas

Spy-thriller BellBottom stars Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Adil Hussain, Zain Khan Durrani, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi among others. The film revolves around a covert operative, played by Akshay, who saves 210 passengers of a hijacked Indian plane. The film is a perfect masala entertainer for the weekend. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta called the Ranjit M Tewari directorial a “racy, pacy entertainer”.

200 Halla Ho: ZEE5

ZEE5 film 200 Halla Ho is inspired by true events. It shows how a group of 200 Dalit women killed a rapist in the courtroom before his trial. The film stars Amol Palekar, Rinku Rajguru, Barun Sobti, and Saloni Batra, among others. Though 200 Halla Ho has a gut-wrenching subject at the centre of its narrative, it fails to leave an impact. But, you can watch it if you wish to know how, in 2004, a group of women avenged their oppression and molestation at the hands of a repeat offender.

#Home: Amazon Prime Video

Rojin Thomas’ Malayalam film #Home is a heart-warming family drama. It beautifully explores the sweet-bitter reality of the present times when technology has brought people closer, but at the same time has diminished person-to-person interactions. In his review of the film, indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “There is more to #Home than its main subject of people’s growing digital addiction. At the heart of this slice-of-life movie lies a universal drama, which unfolds in every Indian household. In a way, it is as effective a film as The Great Indian Kitchen. While the Jeo Baby directorial made patriarchal husbands squirm in their seats, #Home would do the same to cocky, egoistic and ungrateful sons, who never appreciate the contributions of their father to their life.”

Nine Perfect Strangers: Amazon Prime Video

Based on the 2018 novel of the same name written by Liane Moriarty, the American drama Nine Perfect Strangers stars Nicole Kidman as Masha Dmitrichenko, a wellness-resort host. Nine people visit Kidman’s wellness centre for ‘transformation’, but their lives change forever. Besides Kidman, Nine Perfect Strangers also stars Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, and Bobby Cannavale.

What if..?: Disney Plus Hotstar

If you are among those who are yet to watch the shows that MCU has been churning out since January, the second episode of the animated series What If…? is a good start. The episode features Chadwick Boseman in the role of T’Challa one last time. Boseman passed away in August 2020.

Kaali Peeli Tales: Amazon miniTV

Kaali Peeli Tales is an anthology of six short stories capturing the essence of love, relationships and complexities of life in the city of Mumbai. The stories revolve around young, urban characters on the crossroads of change and acceptance. It features Vinay Pathak, Gauahar Khan, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Soni Razdan, Hussain Dalal, Sharib Hashmi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Tanmay Dhanania and Sadiya Siddiqui.

Mukhosh: In cinemas

The Bengali thriller, starring Anirban Bhattacharya, Chandreyee Ghosh and Tota Roychowdhury, is a pure whodunit that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The basic plot of Mukhosh goes like this: The city of joy, Kolkata witnesses a series of gruesome murders. The murderer follows a pattern — he first kidnaps the victims, then kills them slowly and take their heart out. The latest victims are members of the Kolkata police force. A criminologist, Kingshuk, is then invited by the force to give them some insights and break open the case.

Our recommendations

While you can pick what you wish to watch from the above-mentioned films that released this week, we also recommend you check out our top two picks as well.

Thanneer Mathan Dinangal: Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Airtel Xstream

Written and directed by Girish A. D, the high-school campus comedy is a carnival of laughter from start to finish. It follows Jaison’s (Mathew Thomas) struggles at school, as he refuses to buy for a second that Ravi Padmanabhan (Vineeth Sreenivasan) is a good man. While the entire school celebrates Ravi like a rockstar, Jaison knows that there is something off about him. Mathew Thomas’ reactions to Vineeth’s antics will leave you in splits.

Anari: ZEE5, Jio Cinema, ShemarooMe

Raj Kapoor, Nutan, Motilal, and Lalita Pawar play the lead roles in Hrishikesh Mukherjee‘s 1959 film Anari. It is the story of an honest and simple man who gets entangled in the web of the rich. Sharing her views about the film in her weekly column Bollywood Rewind, indianexpress.com’s Sampada Sharma wrote, “Anari rests on Raj Kapoor and Nutan’s shoulders. Raj, by this time, was quite settled in playing such characters so we don’t see anything that we haven’t seen before. For Nutan, she brings in a sort of freshness that elevates Anari. The performance of Motilal is to be noted here because his character goes from white to black to grey so swiftly that it is hard to put him in a box.”