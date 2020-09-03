Bella Ciao Dhol Taasha cover is the crossover we didn’t know we needed

The "Bella Ciao Dhol Taasha cover" features shots from Money Heist, several Bollywood films and fans dancing to the mix.

The lockdown did not deter the spirits of devotees in India who celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi for the past ten days. On the eve of Ganesh Visarjan, Netflix gave a special festive gift to its audience, especially fans of its popular web series – Money Heist.

The streaming giant released the Bella Ciao Dhol Taasha cover which fuses the Italian theme song of Money Heist with the signature beats of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The video of Bella Ciao Dhol Taasha cover has intercuts from Money Heist, including Denver’s dance sequence, Berlin and Tatiana’s wedding, the all-girls party and the gang’s “Bella Ciao” celebration in the Royal Mint of Spain. Netflix has also used shots of Indian fans doing the ‘visarjan’ or immersion dance, and sequences from Bollywood films that are available on the OTT platform like Agneepath, Don, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Judwaa 2.

The makers are currently shooting Money Heist’s fifth and final season which is expected to arrive on Netflix next year.

