Before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, everything you need to know about Bucky Barnes

Disney+ is all set to premiere the Marvel Cinematic Universe series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier from March 19 and if WandaVision was any indication, we can be assured that this series is going to further raise the bar for MCU’s Phase 4. From what we have gathered from the video clips released so far, it is evident that the events of the series are set after Avengers Endgame where Steve Rogers aka Captain America passed his shield to Sam Wilson. It looks like Sam and Bucky Barnes are sharing the duties of Captain America and it is up to them to honour his legacy.

Starring Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier and Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka Falcon, the series looks like a bit of a buddy comedy but with tonnes of action.

But before you start watching the Disney+ series, here’s a quick recap of Winter Soldier aka Bucky Barnes’ journey so far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain America The First Avenger

We first met Bucky Barnes as Steve Rogers’ best friend in this 2011 film. At this point, Barnes is a Sergeant in the Army during World War II. During the war, Barnes is captured by HYDRA along with other men but as he starts getting weaker, he is experimented upon by Arnim Zola. After being rescued, Bucky, along with the rest of the soldiers, helps Rogers in destroying other HYDRA operations. In an attempt to capture Zola, Barnes falls from the train and is presumed dead.

Bucky is rescued by Steve Rogers in Captain America The First Avenger. (Photo: Marvel) Bucky is rescued by Steve Rogers in Captain America The First Avenger. (Photo: Marvel)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Barnes next appears in the 2014 film Captain America: The Winter Soldier. As the name suggests, this story is about his resurgence after he was presumed dead in the first Captain America film. As the film opens, the identity of the Winter Soldier is unknown.

The Winter Soldier tries to assassinate Nick Fury. Fury tells Rogers about the mysterious assassin, also warning him that S.H.I.E.L.D. is compromised as he hands him a flash drive. By this time, Winter Soldier has located Fury again and apparently shoots him down.

During a high powered action sequence, Rogers realises Winter Soldier is, in fact, Bucky Barnes, his best friend from childhood, who was presumed dead in the 1940s. We then learn that Barnes never died and was experimented upon by HYDRA for all these years.

As the film’s climax begins, Rogers and Winter Soldier are forced to fight each other but Rogers wants to hold off, in an attempt to reach his friend, even though it is evident that Barnes is not the same person as he was before. After Rogers falls into the river, the Winter Soldier saves him but disappears into the woods. Rogers and Wilson decide to locate the whereabouts of Barnes.

In the post-credits scene, Bucky visits his memorial at the Smithsonian.

Ant-Man

The Winter Soldier makes a short appearance in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man. Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson locate Bucky and have him in their custody. Since they can’t contact Tony Stark because of “the accords,” Wilson says that he knows someone who can help them.

Captain America: Civil War

In this film, we learn that back in 1991, Barnes was sent from Siberia to capture a case of the super-soldier serum.

In the present day, the Sokovia Accords have divided the Avengers into two teams. A bombing at the UN leads to the death of King T’Chaka and security footage reveals that the Winter Soldier is behind the bombing. T’Challa vows to kill Winter Soldier but Rogers has his doubts on the matter.

Rogers and Wilson join hands with Sharon Carter and locate Winter Soldier, but the three of them, along with T’Challa aka Black Panther are captured by James Rhodes. We now learn that Barnes has been programmed by HYDRA to perform certain actions after he hears a particular set of trigger words. Zemo tries to make Bucky take the fall for the UN bombing but Rogers uncovers the real plot as he gets Bucky back into his senses. Not just Bucky, HYDRA has many other ‘Winter Soldiers’ in captivity in Siberia.

As the Civil War between Avengers breaks out, Natasha Romanoff allows Steve and Bucky to escape. They now learn that the other ‘Winter Soldiers’ have been killed by Zemo.

Coming back to the flashback that we saw at the beginning of the film, where Bucky was sent to intercept a car in 1991, we learn that this was the car carrying Tony Stark’s parents who were killed by Bucky. This causes a huge fight between Stark and Rogers. Tony destroys Bucky’s arm. Rogers leaves with Bucky leaving his shield behind.

In the mid-credits scene, we learn that Bucky has been granted asylum in Wakanda and is now in cryogenic sleep until he can be completely taken out of HYDRA’s control.

Black Panther

Bucky Barnes appears in the post-credits scene of the film. By now, he is out of cryogenic sleep and is recovering well under the care of Shuri.

Avengers: Infinity War

Bucky Barnes joins forces with the Avengers as they fight against Thanos in Wakanda at the end of this film. After Thanos’ snap, Bucky is one of many who disappears.

Avengers: Endgame

Bucky Barnes returns after Bruce Banner manages to bring back those who disintegrated after Thanos’ first snap. After Tony Stark’s funeral, Rogers returns all the infinity stones to their respective timelines and bids goodbye to Bucky as he leaves. Upon returning, the older Steve Rogers passes on his shield to Sam as Bucky looks on.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starts streaming in India from March 19 on Disney+ Hotstar.