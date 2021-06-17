Before Hospital Playlist Season 2 premiere, here’s what went down in Season 1

Blossoming romances, close friendships, all while trying to save lives, Hospital Playlist Season 2 is all set to premiere today (June 17) on Netflix. Actors Jo Jung-suk, Jung Kyung-ho, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jeon Mi-do and Kim Dae-myung will be back as the loveable doctors in the much-awaited second season of the K-drama series.

Hospital Playlist chronicles the lives of five doctors, Lee Ik-jun (Jo Jung-suk), Ahn Jeong-won (Yoo Yeon-seok), Kim Jun-wan (Jung Kyung-ho), Yang Seok-hyeong (Kim Dae-myung), and Chae Song-hwa (Jeon Mi-do), who have been friends since medical school. While they are prolific surgeons, they have also got on a band on the side.

Before the premiere of Season 2, here’s a brief recap of what happened in Season 1. A lot of questions will be addressed, including the budding romance between Song-hwa and Ik-jun as well as the cliffhanger ending.

Lee Ik-jun professes his love to Chae Song-hwa

Ik-jun’s feelings for Song-wha had been evident in Season 1. Finally, when Song-hwa moves to the Sokcho branch of the hospital, Ik-jun admits his feelings to her. However, Song-hwa doesn’t know what to say. Noticing her hesitation, Ik-jun steps back and asks her to take her own time, and the show ends on a cliffhanger. Will Season 2 see them getting together? That would give much joy to fans.

The ex-factor

Meanwhile, Yang Seok-hyung found himself at the receiving end of a junior’s affections. Chu-Min Ha, a second-year resident, confessed her feelings to Yang Seok-hyung, but he gently turned her down. In the finale, Chu-Min Ha asks him for dinner, which he refuses. He gets a call from his ex-wife, and decides to answer. So in Season 2, there could be a possible love triangle.

Is it over for Kim Jun-wan?

Kim Jun-wan and his girlfriend Lee Ik-sun found themselves in a long-distance relationship as she moved to the UK. He finally decided to send her a ring. In the finale, the ring box is returned to him, leading to a rather heartbreaking moment. Is it over for him, or will he reunite with Lee Ik-sun?

No more priests

Ahn Jeong-Won and Jang Gyeo-ul had their first kiss, much to the excitement of fans. Jeong-won who was determined to become a priest, realised that he was in love with Jang Gyeo-ul. Seems like he has given up on his dream to become a priest.

Hospital Playlist Season 2 will premiere at 7:30 pm IST on Netflix.