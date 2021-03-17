Before Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a look at Falcon’s journey in MCU

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier continues Falcon's adventures on March 19 on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier brings together Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson or Falcon, and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes or the Winter Soldier. The second Marvel Studios TV series to see the light of the day after WandaVision, it is created by Malcolm Spellman and directed by Kari Skogland.

Before the brand new Marvel Cinematic Universe show arrives, let’s trace Falcon’s journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Before his career as a superhero, Samuel Thomas “Sam” Wilson was US Air Force Pararescue operative. He retired after his wing-man Riley died during a mission. He began helping combat veterans recover from post-traumatic stress disorder. Despite what he had gone through, he was a cheerful fellow, not averse to making jokes.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Around this time, he met Captain America during the course of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He clearly admired Steve Rogers, an almost-mythical figure who had apparently risen from the dead.

Falcon joined Cap and Black Widow to uncover the hidden Hydra wing inside S.H.I.E.L.D. and to find out the true identity of the mysterious Winter Soldier and why he was hunting Steve. Falcon was one of the few people Steve could trust since he could not have any connection with Hydra.

He wore the EXO-7 Falcon wing harness in the final battle against the Winter Soldier that basically makes him a superhero. It lets him fly and shoot explosive missiles.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

By the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Falcon was an Avenger.

Captain America: Civil War

In Captain America: Civil War, the Avengers were divided into two factions: one led by Steve and one by Tony Stark. Naturally, Falcon sided with Steve and refused to sign the Sokovia Accords. He fought alongside Cap at the famous airport battle, and made sure Cap and Bucky left safely.

Avengers: Infinity War

In Avengers: Infinity War, Falcon saved Vision and Wanda in Scotland along with Steve and Black Widow. He also fought in the Battle of Wakanda when Thanos, the Black Order and the Outriders invaded. Sam was among those who vanished after Thanos’ snap.

Avengers: Endgame

In Avengers: Endgame, he returned after the rest of the Avengers managed to undo the Snap. He came along with all those who had disappeared with a call-back to his dialogue in Captain America: The Winter Soldier: “On your left.”

At the end of the movie, Cap went back in a branch reality to live an entire life with Peggy Carter. When he came back he was old and decided to leave his Vibranium shield with Falcon, basically making him Captain America.

Talking about picking up these two characters for the show, Marvel chief Kevin Feige said in a release: “Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are spectacular actors and we felt like we hadn’t explored their stories enough as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. We wanted to learn more about both of them after the interactions they had with each other in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier continues Falcon’s adventures on March 19 on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.