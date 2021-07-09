Before Bigg Boss 15, Voot confirms launch of Bigg Boss OTT in August

Fans of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss are awaiting the launch of its fifteenth season. To shorten their wait and give them a dose of the same fun, Voot has announced a digital version of the show — Bigg Boss OTT. The six-week series will start streaming in August, ahead of its televised version.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that the digital Bigg Boss will have a mix of influencers, social media stars and some celebs as contestants. Apart from the usual hour-long episode, viewers will get to see their journey 24X7 live on the streaming platform. Just like the TV show, Endemol India will be bankrolling this digital version too.

“Bigg Boss OTT would lead on to Bigg Boss 15 after six weeks. This digital show would be young, fun and full of entertainment. The makers are currently in the process of locking contestants and a host. The set would also be a different one than the Salman Khan-hosted show, and have a lesser number of contestants,” added the source.

Explaining the content strategy behind Bigg Boss OTT, Manisha Sharma, chief content officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “Bigg Boss, over the years, has grown to become a phenomenon that drives conversations across the country. With the launch of Bigg Boss OTT, our digital audiences are in for a treat. The new digital exclusive format will take the show’s fandom to its next level through active engagement with viewers being able to play a part in the show’s progress. The beauty of this show lies in the versatility of format and the massive popularity it commands – both aspects helping us in customizing the show as two different content offerings for the two different platforms while maintaining its core ethos.”

The Indian adaptation of Big Brother, Bigg Boss launched in 2006 and has successfully aired 14 seasons. Arshad Warsi, Shilpa Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan hosted the first three seasons before Salman Khan became synonyms to the show, as its host. Apart from Hindi, Bigg Boss has been extended to six other languages in the country.