Bebaakee teaser: Kushal Tandon leads this tale of love and hatred

AltBalaji and ZEE5’s new web series Bebaakee is scheduled to release in August, and the makers released its first look on Thursday, following it up with a teaser on Friday.

The one-minute-long teaser opens with several shots of actors Kushal Tandon as Sufiyaan Abdullah and Shiv Jyoti Rajput as Kainaat Sahni. They seem to share a troubled relationship. The third angle in their love story is Imtiyaz Alkazi, played by actor Karan Jotwani.

From the looks of it, the web series seems like a tale of obsessive love and hatred. While Kainaat comes from a humble background and has goals in life, Sufiyaan is the rich spoilt brat who goes to extremes to get what he wants, both, personally and professionally.

Watch the teaser of Bebaakee here:

Ekta Kapoor describes the web series as, “Some ‘love’ is not a dream come true, it’s a nightmare you can’t get over…it’s not love, it’s Bebaakee!!”

To create buzz around the web series, she started a trend among television actors where they defined the meaning of Bebaakee. Ekta also gave her definition as she wrote on Instagram, “Bebaakee …anything that is ‘out of control’, it’s something that is wild, that is ‘dheet’, that does not follow the norm, and that is untamed in its purest form! There’s no other word for this kind of love…but Bebaakee. For me, bebaakee is Rrrrr…Ravieee and the Rrrr…Rainss!”

Bebaakee also stars Krutika Desai, Suchitra Pillai, Ananya Khare, Mohit Chauhan, Sameer Malhotra and Indraneel Bhattacharya.

