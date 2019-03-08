Barun Sobti to star in Eros Now’s Halahal

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Barun Sobti is all set to star in Eros Now’s original film Halahal. Based on the Vyapam scam, the thriller will also star Sachin Khedekar, Vijay Shrivastav and Anuradha Mukherjee.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “The team is currently shooting for the series in Amroha, Ghaziabad. Barun Sobti will play a cop and will be presented in a never-seen-before avatar. The film will mostly release by end of the year. While it is based on the Vyapam scam, the story is completely fictitious.”

Vyapam scam was exposed in 2013. The case was linked to the illegal admission of candidates in professional courses and state government jobs in alleged collusion of mafia, officials and political leaders.

Halahal writer Gibran Noorani added, “The story was developed by Eros and Zeishan Quadri was roped in to write it. After Puncch Beat, I was looking to write a thriller and coincidentally, Halahal happened and I co-wrote it. Eros loved the script so much that they asked Zeishan Bhai’s production house Friday to Friday to even produce it.”

Recently Emraan Hashmi’s Why Cheat India also touched upon the same subject. Stating that both projects are quite different, Gibran said, “While the film kind of glorified the education mafia, Halahal is a completely different story which will leave you at the edge of your seat.”

Created and produced by Zeishan Quadri, Halahal is directed by Randeep Jha.