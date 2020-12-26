Barun Sobti: The Missing Stone will keep you hooked till the end

Actor Barun Sobti is happy exploring the web. After two OTT releases earlier this year, he is currently seen in MX Original Series titled The Missing Stone.

In this exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Barun opens up about shooting The Missing Stone during the lockdown, the thriller genre and the timing of his digital debut.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Tell us more about The Missing Stone.

It’s a whodunit. It was a crazy effort because we shot during the lockdown. We lead by example, and the whole team did a fantastic job. The show will keep you hooked till the end.

In 2020, you were seen in Asur, Halahal and The Missing Stone – all from the thriller genre. What’s it about thrillers that’s so attractive?

In this industry, people make an image of you based on whatever work you do initially. That is how they know you. Nobody actually knows how Barun is in real life, or what he likes to read and watch. I’ve always been an avid fan of thriller shows because I feel thrillers are the most difficult to write. This love for thriller genre and the written word that is logical is what I’m a really big fan of. Hence, I like doing thrillers too.

When you have to shoot a show like The Missing Stone during the pandemic, with safety being the priority, does it restrict your craft?

What you’re saying is bang on! An apprehension does creep in an actor’s mind. In that respect, the production did a phenomenal job with all the safety measures. We shot the entire show in the same resort where we were staying. So it went well.

It was such a privilege to be back on a set after the lockdown. We had a lovely time making this show.

From television to web, you’ve explored varied genres from love stories to dramas to thrillers. What’s been more satisfying?

As a writer or a subject to be appreciated, I like thrillers. But I think as an actor, dramatic roles are more satisfying. I can’t have a lot of something constantly. I’m sure I’ll get restless soon. The problem with our country is with written content. Good thrillers are being written only lately. I would love to do a comedy too. One of my friends has written a phenomenal comedy, and I hope it happens soon.

Barun Sobti and Bidita Bag in a still from The Missing Stone. (Photo: Screengrab/MX Player) Barun Sobti and Bidita Bag in a still from The Missing Stone. (Photo: Screengrab/MX Player)

You’ve been a television heartthrob. Was it a risk switching to the digital space at the peak of all that adulation?

Of course, it was a risk for me. It was an enormous task coming into the digital space and then doing it right. I want to be happy on my set, that was my ultimate goal, and that’s exactly where I’m right now. So I’m very happy.

Has web become an obvious transition for TV actors today?

I think so. I don’t think films or television will provide the kind of content web will provide. For an actor like me, after taking into account all the parameters – that I’m an outsider, I started with TV and wanted to do good stuff, web was an absolute blessing. Also, programming is the biggest strength that web has. It allows the filmmaker to tell his or her own story. The important thing is people watch it at their own comfort.

We saw how OTT platforms saved the entertainment industry in 2020. You think your entry on the web was well-timed?

I do think it was the right time. As I said, my objective is to have good fun on the set, but still, what you are saying is reasonable. I think I arrived at the right time. But I’ll be honest, when American OTT space was exploding 3-4 years ago, I was right there sitting and watching that content and wishing that such a thing also happens in India, and I’m a part of the revolution. That’s exactly what happened.

Has 2020 changed you in any manner?

Change is constant. Every year there’ll be something different with new hope, otherwise what’s the point. You have to evolve.

What are your hopes for 2021?

In all of my acting career, 2021 is the year I’m most excited about. Maybe people will get a bit too much of me. It’s going to be one whole year of serious stuff. But interesting stuff is lined up for 2021.