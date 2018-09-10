Barun Sobti on his web-show Asura: It’s the most intelligently written script

Barun Sobti has enjoyed success as a romantic hero. Barun Sobti has enjoyed success as a romantic hero.

After acing his game in the romantic genre, Barun Sobti is all set to impress with his next project Asura. The web show is part of the originals recently announced by Voot. Barun will play the lead in the psychological thriller that will launch in the coming months.

Talking about his new venture, Barun, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com shared, “I feel so lucky to have got this opportunity. The script is a powerful one. I actually questioned myself, ‘Why do they want me?’ (laughs). So I grabbed it in the first go.”

He further shared, “I cannot talk much about it but the show is about a serial killer. I am playing a forensic officer and it’s going to be like a cat and mouse chase between them. This is the most intelligently written script that I have read. It is a thriller and has been put together really well.”

The makers announced at the launch that Barun will be accompanied by another Bollywood star in the show. Stating that he has no insecurity issues with a two-hero project, Barun added, “A good project is all about teamwork. I know it sounds good in news headlines but actors can work together as well. It takes a tremendous effort to make a show. Such futile things can never become an issue.”

The 34-year-old has enjoyed success as a romantic hero. When asked if it ever crossed his mind to stick to the genre, he said, “Not really. I have never been a safe player. Also, I have the complete support of my family. So there is nothing to be scared of. I choose my projects only on the basis of the script and enjoy experimenting.”

Barun stated that it was not really a disappointment for him that his last show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon…Phir Se could not garner ratings. He shared that he is happy with the way his Bollywood career moved. “I am thankful and glad about everything. The kind of projects that I did, I don’t think I would ever want to change anything about my career.”

While discussing about fame and his growing fandom, the actor told us, “Fame is not everything. One can’t base their career decision depending on how it affects their popularity. As for my fans, I don’t know what keeps them connected to me. But I think they respect and love me for who I am. And I can assure them that it will always remain so as I cannot change myself.

Sharing that he is excited to work in another web series soon, Barun said, “I think I am one actor, who has benefitted the most with the rise of digital. I am really looking forward to starting both these shows.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd