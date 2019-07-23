Barot House trailer: Amit Sadh stars in this disturbing thriller

The trailer of ZEE5’s Barot House is out, and it offers a rather disturbing look into the house of one family that undergoes a dramatic transformation after the daughter of the house dies under mysterious circumstances.

The film features Amit Sadh and Manjari Faddnis, who seemingly play a happy couple. But tragedy strikes when their little girl is murdered. Both the parents are seen reacting hysterically to the situation, and understandably so.

While the trailer seems to hint at an unhinged father, it also shows the father as a loving man who cares a lot about his children.

The movie is apparently based on true incidents and the official synopsis reads, “Get ready for a gripping thriller manipulated by shocking true incidents only on ZEE5. Barot House, starring Amit Sadh, Manjari Faddnis and Aaryan Menghji. Premieres August 7th only on ZEE5.”

While Manjari Faddnis was last seen in the 2018 flick Baa Baaa Black Sheep, Amit Sadh essayed the role of Raghunath in the Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30.

Barot House will start streaming on ZEE5 from August 7.