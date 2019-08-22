Bard of Blood trailer: SRK-Emraan Hashmi’s Netflix series is high on action

The trailer for Netflix’s Bard of Blood is out and it gives a sneak peek into the world of Indian agents who have to rescue their government’s spies from Pakistan in a deadly mission.

In the trailer, we meet the three key agents played by Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vineet Kumar Singh who have been sent on the mission to Pakistan. Though they are sent as a team, the trailer shows that this is not going to be a smooth ride for them.

The series also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, of Raazi fame, as the antagonist who clearly has had a past with Hashmi’s character. Rajit Kapoor plays the boss in Delhi who brings Hashmi’s Kabir Anand out of retirement.

As far as the trailer is concerned, there is nothing here that we haven’t seen before. Many Bollywood and Hollywood films have been based on a similar premise so it remains to be seen how Bard of Blood manages to present this story uniquely.

Bard of Blood has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta who has previously directed Amitabh Bachchan starrer Te3n. He is also presently working on the Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train starring Parineeti Chopra.

Dasgupta said in a statement, “This journey on Bard of Blood has been one which I will cherish all my life. It has changed me as a person and as a filmmaker for the best. Directing the series for Netflix, in association with Red Chillies Entertainment and Mr Khan has been an extremely fulfilling experience. I am so glad I could be part of it and very excited about the trailer launch.”

Bard of Blood is based on a book of the same name by Bilal Siddiqi and is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The seven episode series releases on Netflix on September 27.