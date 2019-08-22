Bard of Blood: SRK, Emraan Hashmi engage in a battle of wits in this Netflix video

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan might not be acting in movies presently but he is busy with his production work. The actor is producing the Emraan Hashmi starrer espionage thriller Bard of Blood along with Netflix.

On Thursday, Netflix shared a small promotional clip featuring SRK as well as Emraan. In what can be seen as a commercial for the upcoming web series, both Shah Rukh and Emraan engage in a battle of wits.

Netflix shared the video with a caption that read, “Legendary actor vs. legendary spy. Who will win this battle of wits?”

Bard of Blood’s main plotline revolves around four intelligence officers, who, before they are able to relay am important information to the government, get caught by the enemy. Meanwhile, intelligence veteran Sadiq Sheikh, who is the handler of these compromised men, decides to embark on a dangerous mission to rescue his comrades. For this, he takes the help of a professor and a former spy Kabir Anand, who is quite familiar with all things Balochistan.

Apart from Hashmi, Bard of Blood also features Vineet Kumar Singh, Shobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari and Rajit Kapoor among others in significant parts.

Bard of Blood will premiere on September 27 on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is also collaborating with Netflix on another project called Betaal. The show is being pitched as a horror series which features Aahana Kumra as the lead.