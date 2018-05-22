As Barack Obama signs the Netflix deal, here’s looking back at his previous collaborations with the streaming giant

Barack Obama was last seen in the talk show with David Letterman. Barack Obama was last seen in the talk show with David Letterman.

Former US President Barack Obama made a formal announcement on Monday about a multiyear production deal with streaming giant Netflix in which he and the former first lady, Michelle Obama, will produce television shows and films exclusively for the streaming service. While the deal will give Obama an international platform during his post-presidency, allowing him to reach millions of viewers internationally, audiences have also received the news with open arms.

No details have yet been revealed about the format of the content that the Obamas will be providing on Netflix but Twitter is brimming with fans speculating about possible ideas. But before the Obamas make their official debut, here’s looking at the content Netflix already has to offer about the former President.

Also Read | Barack Obama and Michelle Obama sign a deal with streaming giant Netflix

Barack Obama, who had kept a low profile since leaving office in 2017, was last seen on Netflix as the first guest on David Letterman’s talk show titled My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. Their hour-long conversation became a fan-favourite in no time as people all over the world were curious about what the former POTUS was up to after leaving office. From discussing everything about how President Obama spent his time in early 2017 to what he really thought about social media and its impact on politics, the show provided viewers a very up-close and intimate look at the former President.

Obama took the opportunity to not only share his take on the then state of the US including a broader discussion on the civil rights situation but he also shared details about how he and his family are dealing with all the free time. “I slept in – which I was pretty happy about … I sort of enjoyed puttering around the house, finding out, ‘Does the coffee maker work?’ and fighting with Michelle for closet space,” Obama told Letterman on being asked about the first day of waking up as non-President.

Even before the Letterman show, Greg Barker’s documentary on the former President titled The FInal Year created waves of appreciation among fans. The Final Year chronicled the former President’s last year in office, focusing on his administration’s foreign policy. With extraordinary access to the key members of the foreign policy team, the documentary gave viewers an exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the work that goes into formulating the policies for a state as huge as the US. Though The Final Year has often been criticised for being more of a campaign film, it is extremely watchable for providing an inside perspective on the US administration. The Final Year had its world premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival and is now streaming on Netflix.

Netflix also boasts of another original feature titled Barry that takes a look at the journey of Obama before he became President. Examining the pivotal year in his life when he first arrived in New York City during the fall of 1981 to begin his junior year at Columbia University, Barry narrates the experience which critically shaped Obama’s beliefs and moral perspectives. Helmed by Columbia alumnus Vikram Gandhi himself, it stars Devon Terrell as Obama, alongside Ashley Judd, Jenna Elfman, and Avi Nash.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd