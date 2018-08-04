Barack and Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project

The former US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will produce films and series for Netflix. The former US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will produce films and series for Netflix.

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are currently building a team for their very own Netflix ventures.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, sources confirmed that social activist and filmmaker Priya Swaminathan has been hired to work in the highly anticipated project.

Priya has, in the past, produced and co-directed Very Young Girls, a 2007 documentary on New York’s teenage prostitutes and has also worked for Annapurna Pictures and Dickhouse Productions. She was a part of the Sundance Institute’s ‘FilmTwo’ initiative that focused on encouraging minority filmmakers and the recent ‘Time’s Up’ movement against sexual harassment.

Since Netflix and a rep for Obamas have refused to comment on the matter, Swaminathan’s exact role in the project remains unclear.

Earlier this year, Netflix announced that it will be collaborating with the couple to produce films and TV series. Netflix took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, “President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features.”

Earlier while talking about the project to Variety, the former US President Barack Obama said, “One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience. That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix – we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

