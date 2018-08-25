Banned actor Sahil Anand: Web has opened up doors for actors who couldn’t get good opportunities in Bollywood

Sahil Anand’s Banned is currently streaming on Viu. Sahil Anand’s Banned is currently streaming on Viu.

Viu India launched its latest web series Banned on August 24. Starring Sahil Anand, Deepak Kalra, Zeishan Quadri and Paresh Pahuja, the show talks about the journey of four small-town boys, who end up in jail after being tagged as anti-national. Their plight and struggle to prove themselves innocent will be depicted in the 10-episode series. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Sahil opened up about the show, rise of digital medium, nepotism in Bollywood and his next project Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Shared the 29-year-old actor, “It is a very exciting project. I am really looking forward to finding out people’s reactions. It’s a very different concept, wherein we explore the journey of four friends, who end up in jail. There’s suspense, conspiracy, thrill, romance and a lot of music. I am sure the audience will enjoy it.”

The promo of the web show has an uncanny resemblance to movies like Lucknow Central and Qaidi Band. It revolves around the same premise of the leads being musicians, then ending up in jail, and their quest to get free. But Sahil assures that their series is completely different from these films.

“When the makers reached out to me, even I had this apprehension. But when they narrated the story, I realised it’s a completely different world. Our show talks about friends and their love for music, and how they manage to overcome the difficult situations together. It’s a beautiful tale of friendship,” shared the actor.

Talking about the bond that he formed with the cast, Sahil said, “Being a boys troupe, we really had a blast together. I think I have found a brother in Deepak. Sometimes you just connect with a co-star and it feels like you have known them for years. It feels amazing to find someone who complements your personality so well. Also, Zeishan is my go-to man. Very few in the industry will give you honest feedback, and I blindly trust him for everything.”

Sahil has worked in television, films and now web. Giving his two cents on the rise of digital medium, he said, “I think it is the next big thing. There’s so much talent out there but opportunities have always been less. As much as we deny, Bollywood is ruled by star kids. With nepotism quite prevalent, we, the outsiders, seldom get good offers. Web has opened the door for us. And not just actors, it’s giving a chance to writers, directors, producers and so many technicians. It is also giving a tough competition to television. With a flexible viewing option, it has already got the youth hooked to it.”

Lastly, when we asked the Bigg Boss 9 star more about his next project – Kasautii Zindagii Kay, he smiled to say, “I have been strictly instructed not to reveal anything. So my lips are sealed.”

