Bandish Bandits trailer: When musical opposites attract

The trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s web series Bandish Bandits was unveiled today. The 10-part romantic-drama follows the love story of Radhe (Ritwik Bhowmik) and Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhry), who hail from diverse musical backgrounds.

The trailer introduces the primary characters – Radhe, a classical performer, and popstar Tamanna. It also gives a glimpse into their budding romance as they collaborate professionally and the conflicts that arise from their union.

Naseeruddin Shah plays a celebrated Hindustani classical musician from Rajasthan and the grandfather to the young Radhe.

Bandish Bandits is produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra, known for YRF web series Bang Baaja Baaraat. It is directed by Anand Tiwari of Love Per Square Foot fame.

Ritwik Bhowmik, who was last seen in 2019 film Dhuusar, said it was a dream come true to star alongside veterans like Naseeruddin Shah and Atul Kulkarni.

“Working with stalwarts such as Naseeruddin Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha and Atul Kulkarni for my debut was one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life. Bandish Bandits is a blend of Indian traditions seeped in music that beautifully describes young love, ambition, passion and family values in a simple, yet powerful manner,” Ritwik said in a statement.

For Shreya Chaudhry, it was a longtime desire to collaborate with director Anand Tiwari. “So being part of Bandish Bandits is nothing short of serendipitous. I could not have asked for a better setting to work and learn more about acting, that too from some of the most talented and respected actors in India,” she said.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will make their digital debut with Bandish Bandits, which begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 4.

