Bait review: Riz Ahmed’s series about the next James Bond is an unusual coming-of-age story

Bait review: The world never seems to tire of speculating about who will be the next James Bond. The hyper-competent, masculine British spy, created by author Ian Fleming and played by a number of suave stars, remains one of the ultimate symbols of success in showbiz.
This six-part series created by Riz Ahmed turns the quest for the next Bond and the buzz around it into an exploration of an existential crisis. Ahmed plays Shah Latif, a struggling actor with low self-esteem trying to shrug off the “loser” tag. He auditions for the role of Bond in a new high-stakes action instalment of the franchise but fails to deliver his lines when his co-actor, during an intense scene, asks him: “Tell me, when it’s just you all alone, how do you live with yourself? Do you even know who you are?”
Shah blows his chances of progressing to the next round of selections. Yet, while being escorted out of the building through a back door to avoid prying paparazzi, he makes excuses and deliberately gets photographed. This leads to speculation on the internet about whether Shah Latif could become the first brown actor to play Bond. Shah leads people on. So desperate is he for attention that when someone mistakes him for Dev Patel, he goes along with it until a passerby calls him out.
While the sudden attention on Shah has his family members look at him in a new light, no one realises the internal struggle he goes through. In his writing and performance, Ahmed shows deep understanding of the character who is desperate to prove his worth and deeply affected by people’s judgement. He is a flawed character with all the insecurities of an immigrant Pakistani-British struggling to fit into the western world and live up to its expectations. Over the course of four days, as his family celebrates Eid, Shah goes through a series of unfortunate events, most of them caused by himself.
Watch Bait trailer here:
The cast of Bait showcases some of the finest South Asian actors. Guz Khan plays the role of Shah’s supporting cousin brother hustling to expand his taxi business. While he has always supported Shah, the latter often sees him as an embarrassment. Sheeba Chaddha’s performance as Shah’s doting mother is compelling, especially engaging are her scenes with Soni Razdan. Aasiya Shah and Ritu Arya make their mark as Shah’s independent-minded cousin sister and his opinionated former girlfriend, respectively.
Though treated as an action comedy, Bait is essentially a peek into the immigrants’ identity crisis. Interestingly, it is created by Ahmed, who happens to be one of the most successful actors of South Asian origin with Oscar and Emmy awards to his credit.
Bait may begin as a satire on Bond casting, but it ultimately becomes a touching story about identity, self-worth and being happy with oneself.
Bait review creator: Riz Ahmed Bait review director: Bassam Tariq, Tom George Bait review cast: Riz Ahmed, Guz Khan, Sheeba Chaddha, Sajid Hasan, Aasiya Shah, Weruche Opia, Ritu Arya Streaming on Prime Video Bait review rating: 3 stars
Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a career spanning over two decades, she has established herself as one of India’s most authoritative voices in cinematic journalism, known for an analytical approach and insights that transcend the standard cycle of celebrity journalism.
Expertise & Accolades
In 2014, Alaka was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Film Critic. Her Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) citation specifically lauded her for "highlighting facets of cinema beyond glamour and gossip" and for her ability to delve into the contemporary relevance of iconic filmmakers. Her commitment to journalistic integrity was further recognised in 2019 with a Special Mention at the Red Ink Awards for her investigative feature, 'In Search of a Star'. Her article titled 'People Like Us', published in The Indian Express on March 27, 2022, was shortlisted for Red Ink Award, 2023.
Global Industry Leadership
Alaka’s expertise is sought after by major international and domestic film bodies:
Golden Globes: In 2025, she joined the international voting body for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.
National Film Awards: She served on the prestigious jury for the 68th National Film Awards, helping select the finest contributions to Indian cinema.
Global Perspective: Her work consistently bridges the gap between commercial Bollywood A-listers and emerging independent talents, offering nuanced insights into both Indian regional cinema and international film trends.
Focus & Vision
Beyond the screen, Alaka is a dedicated observer of Mumbai’s vibrant theatre scene and the historical evolution of the moving image. Through her long-form articles and deep-dive interviews, she continues to challenge "tried-and-tested" templates, providing readers with a deep understanding of the artistic and systemic workings of the Indian and global film industry. ... Read More