Bait review: Riz Ahmed’s series about the next James Bond is an unusual coming-of-age story

Bait review: The world never seems to tire of speculating about who will be the next James Bond. The hyper-competent, masculine British spy, created by author Ian Fleming and played by a number of suave stars, remains one of the ultimate symbols of success in showbiz.

This six-part series created by Riz Ahmed turns the quest for the next Bond and the buzz around it into an exploration of an existential crisis. Ahmed plays Shah Latif, a struggling actor with low self-esteem trying to shrug off the “loser” tag. He auditions for the role of Bond in a new high-stakes action instalment of the franchise but fails to deliver his lines when his co-actor, during an intense scene, asks him: “Tell me, when it’s just you all alone, how do you live with yourself? Do you even know who you are?”