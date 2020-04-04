BAE Control trailer: Rom-com meets sci-fi in this web series

Nakuul Mehta’s BAE Control will stream from April 7. Nakuul Mehta’s BAE Control will stream from April 7.

In this technologically advanced world, how would it be to be able to control the emotions of your partner through a mobile application or a pill? No, in my knowledge, the researchers or the scientists haven’t discovered such technology yet. But, Dice Media’s latest mini web series, BAE Control, has a couple controlling each other’s feelings and emotions through an app.

In the recently released trailer of BAE Control, Nakuul Mehta (Shyam) and Archana Kavi (Vedika) play a couple who keeps arguing over silly things. They decide to visit a relationship therapist who installs ‘BAE Control’ in them which gives them the power to adjust each other’s love, happiness, anger and confidence level.

Will they be happy after getting access over the feelings of one another? Or, will they end up being in a worse situation? It will be revealed when India’s first sci-fi rom-com, directed by Bharat Misra will start streaming from April 7 on Dice Media’s YouTube channel.

The TV heartthrob Nakuul Mehta has been winning hearts with his outings on the digital platforms. His web series, Never Kiss Your Best Friend on ZEE5 got a thumbs up from the viewers and his short film Ved and Arya too received a positive response.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd