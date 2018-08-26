Badshah on ZEE5 show Lockdown: A show like this was missing, I wanted something edgy

Lockdown marks Badshah’s debut as a producer. Lockdown marks Badshah’s debut as a producer.

Rapper Badshah has made his debut as a producer with ZEE5 web series Lockdown, which would feature artists like Jonita Gandhi, Kailash Kher, Harrdy Sandhu, Neha Bhasin, Raftaar, Monali Thakur and Sachin & Jigar among others. These artists would come together in a pair of two to recreate iconic tracks like never before.

indianexpress.com recently sat down for a chat with Badshah to know more about Lockdown. Here are excerpts from the exclusive interview:

What was the thought behind choosing a musical web series like Lockdown?

The format is quite unique because we have got several well-known artists to collaborate with each other and some of them had never even met before. We will air an episode every week featuring two artists – a Bollywood sensation and a digital superstar. The duo will recreate two songs, record them and shoot music videos within the span of just 24 hours.

A show like this was missing. I wanted something edgy. So, I thought why not bring in something like this? I started spreading the word among the artists. But our first concern was how would we do it? Eventually, everyone was convinced.

I believe, everything unique or good is always difficult at first. There is no fun if it is easy. Hence, Lockdown.

Two songs in 24 hours, how was the experience for you?

All these artists involved in the project are maestros. It is not a tough task for them to make two songs within 24 hours format, that too remix. So, to reinvent an epic or popular song in their own way is not tough for them. It was very smooth and fun.

The stress of composing the song is a lot but I think once you compose a song in your head, rest of the things follow.

Is it because you think recreations of songs in films are not up to the mark?

My thought process has always been to give the best to the audience. There are good songs in the market, but they are not of my style. There is a trend of recreations and I had had enough of it. So, I thought to put out something original and that’s how “Tareefan” happened.

Watch Lockdown trailer here:

You must be familiar with T-series Mixtape and of course, Coke Studio. How different is Lockdown going to be?

This is different because there are no rehearsals. Two artists meet each other, start from scratch and you are not in a studio but in a place that has its own vibe. It is a very organic collaboration.

This show also features some YouTube sensations like Raja Kumari and Bryden-Parth. How did you learn about them?

I live on the internet. My team keeps searching for new talents. I love new things. That is also the reason why I am a judge on the reality show called Dil Hai Hindustani because I get to see such different talent coming from people of different backgrounds. So, when I make a show like Lockdown, my attempt is to introduce such talent to the audience. I enjoy it a lot.

Do you think a musical web series will find takers?

Of course! The content should be great. And it is. The songs are great, so are the interactions between the artists.

Since films are the biggest support for music in India, do you have a bigger plan?

Maybe, try my hands on acting one day. Produce Hindi films. Basically, I want to do everything.

Do you think a show on rapping will ever happen in India?

Yeah, I think. We are in talks with a lot of production houses. So, it is happening as we speak. So, definitely, it is going to happen.

With newbies coming into the field, how do you feel?

It is good for the genre and the culture. I just wish they are inspired and not influenced.

There’s an upcoming film called Gully Boy. How important do you think that is?

Very important. I respect Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt for doing it.

What’s your baby girl’s favorite song? How does she react to your raps?

She loves some of them and doesn’t respond to many. So, it’s a mix. She loves Guru Randhawa’s High Rated Gabru. That is her favorite at this point in time.

From rapper to playback singing and now you have your own album coming tiled ONE. How has the journey been?

King…Haha, I am just kidding.

Well, I am just a middle-class person trying to fulfill his aims and dreams. I am hustling every day. Waking up and trying to find things to achieve.

Produced by Badshah’s production house Afterhours and co-produced by One Digital Entertainment, Lockdown is currently streaming on ZEE5.

