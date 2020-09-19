Bad Boys for Life directors to helm Ms Marvel

Ms Marvel will be helmed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and will stream on Disney Plus. (Photo: Disney Plus/Twitter)

Bad Boys for Life helmers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are set to direct some episodes of Disney Plus’s Marvel Studios series Ms Marvel.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a two-time Oscar winner in the documentary short category and Meera Menon, who has worked on The Walking Dead, The Punisher and Outlander, are also on board as directors to help bring Marvel Studios’ first Muslim hero to the screen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bisha K Ali is the head writer of the series focusing on Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen.

The New Jersey-based hero possesses the power of shape shifting and healing factor.

Kamala Khan first appeared in Captain Marvel comic in 2013 and followed it up with a solo comic series Ms. Marvel, which debuted in February 2014.

Last year, during D23 Expo, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige had confirmed that Ms Marvel series will debut on Disney Plus and the character will also appear in future Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies.

The studio is currently in search of an actor to play the lead.

