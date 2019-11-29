Baby Yoda: Everything to know about the insanely popular Mandalorian character

Baby Yoda first appeared at the end of The Mandalorian’s first episode titled Chapter 1. Baby Yoda first appeared at the end of The Mandalorian’s first episode titled Chapter 1.

Even if you do not watch The Mandalorian, you must have heard the term ‘Baby Yoda’ that has been doing the rounds of the internet. Baby Yoda is not actually a baby version of the Jedi Master Yoda seen in Star Wars movies, but it belongs to the same species.

Since The Child (that is what the show calls him) and his species do not have a name, Baby Yoda is the name that has stuck.

Baby Yoda (let’s call it that for the sake of convenience) first appeared at the end of The Mandalorian’s first episode titled Chapter 1. It is, naturally, a tiny infant with big, trusting adorable eyes (distinct from Yoda’s wise, world-weary peepers) and similar floppy ears.

He is 50-years-old and is also Force-sensitive. In the second episode, Chapter 2: The Child, Baby Yoda was able to use Force to lift a mudhorn and save the life of his rescuer (Mandalorian) and allow him to kill it.

If you do not know, The Mandalorian is the first-ever live-action TV series set in the Star Wars universe. It stars Pedro Pascal (Oberyn Martell of Game of Thrones) as the helmeted bounty hunter who, according to the synopsis, operates “in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

Towards the end of the episode, one of Mandalorian’s assignments leads him to the compound where Baby Yoda is being held. After collaborating with a droid, he kills the droid before it could assassinate the Baby Yoda.

Since his first appearance, the Baby Yoda has, as they say, broken the internet. He has inspired tremendous reaction from Star Wars fans on social media sites Facebook and Twitter. Fans have been posting GIFs of Baby Yoda and writing unrelated, humorous captions. A few examples are embedded above.

Cynics have said that Baby Yoda’s presence in the story is partly for Disney to sell toys. The merchandise is not available yet, since it was important to keep it a secret, but it will arrive. The cynics may or may not be right here, but Baby Yoda’s involvement in The Mandalorian might also lead to more information regarding this elusive species.

