Baarish trailer: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi’s simple love story looks promising

A rich Gujarati boy Anuj (Sharman Joshi) meets Marathi girl Gauravi (Asha Negi), a simple woman who is good at speaking English. Both of them bond over vada pav and tea in the Mumbai rains. Gauravi likes a simple life without any miracles and accidents. For her, perfection lies in imperfection and relationships are best when they are imperfect. Eventually, these two different yet similar individuals fall in love and get married.

This is how the trailer of AltBalaji’s latest offering Baarish unfolds. Headlined by actors Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi, the web show is a story of a diamond merchant Anuj who gets married to salesgirl Gauravi.

But like every love story, it is not all roses. They encounter hurdles in their relationship when Anuj’s younger brother starts to question his decisions in life. Also, the trailer has a cliffhanger ending as Gauravi gets arrested by the police.

Watch Baarish trailer starring Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi

Now, if problems in their family life will affect their relationship with each other or will they stand by each other in every hurdle of life, will be known on April 25 when the show starts streaming on AltBalaji.

The official description of the show reads, “Baarish bohot saare emotions lekar aati hai. Kuch logon ke liye yeh bas ek season hota hai… Lekin for some people it’s a feeling…ek emotion! For Anuj and Gauravi it was something that wrote their destiny!”

Baarish, just like many other shows on AltBalaji, seems to be packed with some soulful tracks. Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi make for a good on-screen pair and the show, helmed by Nandita Mehra and Bhairavi Raichura, looks promising.