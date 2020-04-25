Baarish 2 teaser: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi’s love story gets bold and messy

The trailer of Baarish season two will release on April 29. The trailer of Baarish season two will release on April 29.

The teaser of AltBalaji’s popular web series Baarish season two released today. It picks up the story from where the first season ended. Gauravi (Asha Negi) is out on bail after being arrested for a fire at a restaurant registered on her name and Anuj (Sharman Joshi) is happy to have his wife back.

In the video, we see Anuj and Gauravi experience the happiness of a relationship. Unlike the first season, this time they are more expressive about their love for each other. But soon troubles seep in their paradise and their relationship goes sour, so much so that they contemplate divorce. But they have a relationship counsellor in veteran actor Jeetendra. Will he succeed in bringing them together or will the audience be left on the hook, once again, giving way to another season, will be known soon.

Watch the teaser of Baarish 2 starring Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi

For the uninitiated, Baarish is a love story of a rich diamond merchant (Joshi) and a sales person (Negi). They fight the odds of status difference and find solace in each other. But, for their families, they have to go separate ways after marriage.

Sharing the teaser of Baarish 2, Pavitra Rishta star Asha Negi wrote, “Baarish toh bas ek bahana tha, phirse Anuj aur Gauravi ko paas jo aana tha! Kya iss baar bhi baarish likhegi #AnuVi ki destiny?”

The trailer of the web series will be out on April 29. The makers are yet to announce its release date.

