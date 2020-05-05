Baarish 2 actor Asha Negi: Want to do something other than girl next-door characters

Baarish 2 will stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. Baarish 2 will stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

The next season of Baarish, starring Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi is set to stream from May 6. The actors recently interacted with selected media over a webinar to talk about their show.

When indianexpress.com asked Asha Negi about working on the second season, she said, “We were in our characters instantly. I think after working together for such a long time, we had become great friends. Our director then had to remind me that you need to be a little shy in front of him (laughs). However, within a couple of days, we were back in our character. I think we were just too comfortable that it had started to show on screen.”

Since the actor has played similar characters in most of her shows, we asked if she is not worried of breaking the mould. To this she replied, “Yes, I really want to explore different characters now. I have usually played the girl next-door, and I think it’s time I do something different. I am doing another web series, which I can’t talk about right now. But the audience will get to see a new side of me in the same. However, at the moment, I am really excited for Baarish 2 and how do people find Gauravi.”

When another journalist asked what was the toughest scene she did in the series, the Pavitra Rishta actor smiled to say, “I won’t say it was tough but I was very nervous to kiss on-screen. It was my first time. My director Nandita Mehra had asked me if I had any issues. I did tell her that while I don’t have a problem but I am a little awkward. She understood, and along with Sharman really made it comfortable for me.”

Lastly, talking about the lockdown, the 30-year-old said, “All my friends have been teasing me that I manifested staying-at-home and now all of them are under lockdown (laughs). I have always liked being at home, so I am really enjoying myself. I think I will have major withdrawal post the lockdown.”

