Baahubali prequel to unravel on Netflix. Here are all the deets

The story of Baahubali might have ended on the big screen, but there’s more to the characters of Mahishmati. One of them being the warrior queen Shivagami, a role played to perfection by Ramya Krishnan in the Baahubali franchise. Now, online streaming giant Netflix has made a huge announcement about its big project which will be a prequel of Baahubali titled Shivagami. It will be co-directed by SS Rajamouli and Deva Katta.

Shivagami will be a three season show with a massive budget.

Telugu director Deva Katta confirmed the project. “The Baahubali series made a huge impact with its unique way of storytelling. This prequel promises to amp up the excitement of all the Baahubali fans. I am really honoured to be part of this project and be able to work with Rajamouli sir,” he said.

Deva is currently busy remaking his 2010 Telugu hit film Prasthanam in Hindi by the same name. The political thriller will also mark his entry into Bollywood. Prassthanam stars Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Manisha Koirala. It went on floors in Lucknow in June.

Interestingly, prior to the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion, as part of its promotions, the makers had released a historical fiction novel titled The Rise of Sivagami. Written by Anand Neelakantan, it was the first book in the literary series Baahubali: Before the Beginning and acted as a prequel to the film franchise. It was released in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil versions.

