Baahubali: Before the Beginning is Netflix India’s next big original series

Netflix today announced a new original series based on the global blockbuster franchise, Baahubali. After premiering its first Indian series Sacred Games last month, Netflix is set to make another Indian series on one of India’s highest-grossing franchises Baahubali. It will be an adaptation of The Rise of Sivagami, a prequel novel to the 2015 film.

The two season series Baahubali: Before the Beginning will be a prequel to Baahubali: the Beginning and Baahubali: the Conclusion. Netflix has partnered with the ace team behind the Baahubali universe, including Arka Media Works and SS Rajamouli. Deva Katta and Praveen Sataru will together direct the series.

This prequel series captures Queen Sivagami’s journey from a rebellious and vengeful girl to a wise and unequalled queen. Power, politics and intrigue find themselves juxtaposed against the rise of Mahishmati – from being a city-state to an empire. This is the rich backdrop and drama where the Baahubali franchise is set. The series promises to build on the incredible narrative style of the franchise – including its high production values, spectacular visuals and connective-epic story-telling.

You witnessed the Mahishmati Empire in all its glory. Now witness its rise. Baahubali: Before the Beginning coming soon. pic.twitter.com/csPODOcXdt — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 2, 2018

SS Rajamouli said in a statement, “The World of Baahubali is extensive and immersive with strong characters and larger than life kingdoms. The films Baahubali -The Beginning and The Conclusion, are from one story set in this world and more dramatic stories were broadly conceived while building the Universe. The Baahubali Series, a prequel to the films, is one such story. I am very excited that this is being adapted as a Netflix Original Series. With Netflix as our partner, we have the opportunity to create a rich and riveting series and take this quintessential Indian epic to the world, which is very gratifying to me as a story-teller.”

According to Erik Barmack, Vice President of International Originals at Netflix, Baahubali is a world-class franchise that epitomises the power of compelling stories that resonate globally. “We are excited to work with some of the world’s most talented writers and producers on one of India’s most beloved stories. The series is a tremendous opportunity for us to give audiences more of the universe that they have come to love, and welcome millions more into the global ‘Baahubali’ fandom,” Barmack said.

The casting and release dates of the series have not been revealed yet.

