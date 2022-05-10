Azma Fallah: ‘I could have won Lock Upp if I was there from Day 1’

Azma Fallah was the only wild card contestant on Lock Upp, who managed to make her mark in the show. While Azma ended her journey as a finalist, the model-actor shared that she is overwhelmed with the love she has been receiving. As readers would know, Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show, while Payal Rohatgi and Anjali Arora were announced as the first and second runner-up, respectively. Azma, meanwhile, was lauded by the host and even producer Ekta Kapoor. Calling her the most refreshing contestant on the show, Ekta had even given her a locket as a token of love.

Post the finale, Azma sat down for a quick chat with indianexpress.com, and shared, “If I was on Lock Upp from the first day, I am sure I would have won. Losing the title after having reached so far does hurt. However, I am a winner for myself and proud of my journey.”

On the show, the Pune girl showcased her many shades. From hiding others’ belongings to pouring water on their beds, Azma’s actions drew laughs and criticism. Justifying herself, the Lock Upp finalist said, “The issue on Lock Upp was that we got limited things. We had to struggle for everything, including toothpaste and shampoo. So I would steal a lot of things to make my stay easier. Also, when I saw someone being obsessed with something, I would hide it. I knew I didn’t have the strength to fight back but I could attack them through these actions.”

As readers would know, co-inmate Zeeshan Khan was evicted from Lock Upp after he physically assaulted Azma Fallah. Talking about the “disturbing incident”, the actor said she was aghast at how no one tried to protect her. Giving her take on Zeeshan, she further said, “If one does the mistake once, they can be forgiven. But when you keep repeating it, there is a bigger issue at hand. I really don’t like him and I feel he should consult a doctor for his anger issues. I never played the woman card on the show, and I won’t do the same now. And this is why I will say that not just a girl but no one should treat another human this way.” As for her provocative nature, she said, “The show demanded me to be badass and I did the same. I realised one has to be daring and even provoke others. While I did the same throughout the season, I did calm down a bit towards the end.”

Talking about her friendship with Payal Rohatgi, which saw many ups and downs, Azma Fallah said, “I really liked her and was close to her ever since I entered. However, she would talk about people’s religion, caste and community and that really made it difficult for anyone to connect with her. Thankfully, I also had someone like Shivam Sharma, Munawar Faruqui and Prince Narula, who supported me in the game.”

On a final note, Azma Fallah said that she is positive about what lies ahead. “Jo naseeb mein hoga woh milega, jo nahi woh nahi milega. Maine koi badi umeed nahi bana rakhi (If it’s in my destiny I will get it. I have no big expectations),” she shared.