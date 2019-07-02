Aziz Ansari to come back on Netflix with a standup special

Popular comedian Aziz Ansari is coming back on Netflix with his second stand-up special Aziz Ansari: Right Now. The comedian is known for his Netflix series Master of None and the TV show Parks and Recreation.

The announcement was made via Ansari’s Twitter page where he shared a trailer of the special. “New standup special Aziz Ansari: Right Now. Directed by Spike Jonze. Out July 9th on @netflix. (cc: @netflixisajoke),” he wrote in the caption.

Aziz Ansari was accused of sexual harassment by an anonymous woman after she shared her account with Babe.net in 2018. He stayed away from the limelight for a while but started performing standup in 2019. He was recently in India to perform his standup special.

During a pop-up show in New York, Ansari spoke about the accusation and said, “It’s a terrifying thing to talk about. There were times I felt really upset and humiliated and embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible this person felt this way. But you know, after a year, how I feel about it is, I hope it was a step forward. It made me think about a lot, and I hope I’ve become a better person.” Aziz had earlier stated that the encounter was consensual.

Aziz Ansari had previously created his series Master of None for Netflix. It ran successfully for two seasons. The series won three Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe. It is yet to be known if the series will return for a third season.

Aziz Ansari: Right Now premieres on July 9 on Netflix.