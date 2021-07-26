Ayushmann Khurrana responds as trolls say he isn’t ‘hero material’ and ‘fakes’ it: I think I am very handsome’

After Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana will be the next to appear on Arbaaz Khan‘s show Pinch. According to the format of this show, celebrities read out unpleasant and hurtful tweets, and respond to them. After a successful first season, Pinch is back with a second season.

The promo for the second episode has just been released, and Ayushmann can be seen taking trolls head-on with his trademark wit and sarcasm. A troll commented on how he is not ‘hero material’. Ayushmann responded to this and said, “Jo script hai, woh hero hai (The script is the real hero). According to me, I’m very handsome.”

Another user wrote, “He fakes it,” to which Ayushmann had a cheeky response saying, “Sorry, men can’t fake it.”

Ayushmann also said in the promo, “After my first film, I had three back-to-back flops, people had written me off, that I was hopeless. Actor banna apne haath mein hai, star banna destiny.” Another troll said that he shouldn’t be writing an autobiography at this point. Ayushmann also said that it was fair if people didn’t like his films or books, “It’s your right because you have given money for it. But you shouldn’t talk about family.”

One user called him “Chihuahua in a lady’s bag”, to which Ayushmann laughed and said, “As long as the lady is hot!”

On the previous episode of Pinch, Salman Khan responded to trolling over his acting, age, and claims about him having a wife and child in Dubai. Salman answered a user who insulted his acting prowess, saying that it’s ‘dikhawe-wale acting’ (showing off). Salman answered, “Theek hai, aap bhi kar lo. Dikhawe wale acting mein bhi na ek bohot bada seena aur bohot bada gurda chahiye hota hai (Okay, then you do it too. Even to show off, you need a big heart and courage).”

Salman had a warning to give the youth who practically thrive on social media. He appreciated those who used it in the ‘right’ way to get ahead in life, rather than those who just spend time and spew negativity. He also said that even if 90 per cent people trashed him on social media, but only ten per cent appreciated him, he would still post for the minority.

The next episode of Pinch will air on July 28, and streams on Zee 5.