Ayesha Jhulka on her comeback with Hush Hush: ‘I was not really ready as there was a gap but…’

Actor Ayesha Jhulka, who shined with her performances in films such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, Khiladi and Chachi 420, is all set to make her acting comeback with Amazon Prime Video’s Hush Hush, directed by Tanuja Chandra. The show also marks her digital debut.

The actor, along with Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Sahana Goswami and Karishma Tanna, launched the trailer of Hush Hush in Mumbai on Tuesday. Talking about choosing a web series as her comeback vehicle, Ayesha said, “I am a die-hard, crazy fan of OTT. I don’t leave any show, not from now but from the time web series were introduced. There would hardly be any series that I have not watched. The first time Tanuja connected with me for the show, I told her that while I am an admirer of OTT, I was not really ready because there was a gap. I have to give her the credit because I am here due to her. She wouldn’t take a no for an answer. She kept on saying, ‘I can’t do this without you’. I love her.”

Hush Hush is created by a team of women, and had a women crew on set too. Ayesha Jhulka called the experience of working with a female filmmaker for the first time in her life “lovely”.

She said, “I strongly feel that women can do so much more. I feel really lucky to have been directed by a woman director for the first time in my career of 30 years. I haven’t been working for the last couple of years. She’s made me do things that only a woman could. I don’t mean that male directors are not doing a great job but I feel she could understand the depth of it. She could understand how I would be able to perform and I think it is so easy when she would explain certain things. As women, we could connect on a different level.”

Soha Ali Khan plays the role of a journalist in Hush Hush. The actor opened up about how OTT is giving female actors in their forties more opportunities, and how female actors have chunkier roles now and are not reduced to play on-screen mothers.

The cast of Hush Hush at the trailer launch event of the show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The cast of Hush Hush at the trailer launch event of the show. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Soha said, “Women in their forties are being represented so effectively and that’s entirely due to this platform. More women are leading the way and have understood the need to tell these stories. Women are working on screen and behind the camera as well. Personally, ten years ago filmmakers didn’t know what to do with me, someone in their forties, because we have seen women as heroines or the mother of the hero.”

Ayesha Jhulka then also opened up about how the experience of shooting for a web series was different from a film. “I felt like it was never ending (shooting for a series). We shot seven episodes for Hush Hush, and we prepped for it for a long time too. Earlier, for films, we never prepped for so long. Things have changed in a good way in the last few years. After doing this (series), I won’t say that it was different in terms of shooting, set, etc, but I’d like to say that the cast, crew and the makers made me feel very comfortable,” said Ayesha who was last seen in Genius (2018).

Hush Hush will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 22.